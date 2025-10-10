Duchess Sophie marks World Sight Day with key duty as IAPB Global Ambassador

Duchess Sophie brought her regal charm to a special event.
On Thursday, October 9, the British Royal Family took to Instagram to shine a spotlight on the Duchess of Edinburgh’s latest engagement as Global Ambassador for International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB).
In the update, Buckingham Palace shared that on the 2025 World Sight Day, Prince Edward’s wife performed a special duty in her role as IAPB Global Ambassador and presented the Love Your Eyes Special Recognition Award to Hannah Hampton.
Hannah Hampton is an English professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Women's Super League club Chelsea and the England national team.
“Thank you @_HannahHampton for your efforts to raise awareness of eye health and challenge stigma,” penned the Royals, adding, “On #WorldSightDay , The Duchess of Edinburgh presented the @Lionesses and @ChelseaFCW goalie with the Love Your Eyes Special Recognition Award.”
Sharing about Hampton’s inspiring journey battling strabismus, the Royals stated, “Born with strabismus, a serious vision condition that left her with almost no depth perception, Hannah underwent multiple surgeries at a young age. Defying the odds, Hannah is today one of the world’s leading goalkeepers inspiring millions with her story.”
“As Global Ambassador for @iapb , The Duchess champions efforts to make eye care available and accessible for all,” concluded the statement.
At the prestigious event, Duchess Sophie exuded regal elegance in a sophisticated burgundy suit, with her blonde locks styled in a loose, low bun.