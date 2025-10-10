Prince William gets emotional in new video after appearance with King Charles

Kensington Palace has released an emotional video of Prince William just hours after he showed a united front with King Charles.
On Friday, October 10, The Prince of Wales marked World Mental Health Day speaking about suicide prevention with a woman - who lost her husband in 2012.
In the video shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account, William asked Rhian, "If you could say something, or wanted to say something to Paul What would you, what would you have said?"
To which Rhian - whose husband committed suicide in 2012 just days after their one-year old son died, replied, "'Why didn't you speak to me?' I ask myself that every single day. Because he's missed out on just so much joy."
The video which showcased the emotional side of the future king was accompanied by an announcement, "Today, on World Mental Health Day, The Royal Foundation is launching a new National Suicide Prevention Network, which is uniting charities across the four home nations to transform suicide prevention in the UK."
"Talking about suicide is essential to prevent it. Thank you to Rhian and her family for sharing their story," it concluded.
This update from Prince William came just hours after the heir to the throne attended global changemakers at the Natural History Museum in London alongside his father.
The aim of the event was "to spotlight solutions tackling climate change and nature loss ahead of the COP30 Summit in Brazil."