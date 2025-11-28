Queen Margrethe, Queen Sonja shine at Christmas premiere of 'Snow Queen'

Queen Margrethe and Queen Sonja of Norway were among the royal guests at the Christmas premiere of the Snow Queen ballet at Tivoli.
The Danish Royal Family took to Instagram to offer a peek into the Christmas premiere of Snow Queen at Tivoli’s Concert Hall, attended by the former Queen of Denmark and the Queen of Norway.
Sharing the glimpses of festive evening filled with magic and music, the palace wrote in the caption, “In a Christmas decorated Tivoli, the ballet Snow Queen had its premiere on Thursday evening in the Concert Hall.”
The palace added, “The guest of honour of the evening was Her Majesty Queen Margrethe, who is both the stage photographer and costume designer of the show.”
“Also included as guests at the premiere were His Excellency Count Nikolai, Her Royal Highness Princess Benedikte and Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway,” the caption said.
The palace also shared the description of classic fairy tale, “In the Snow Queen, the two children follow Gerda and Kay, whose friendship is put to the test, when Kay is hit by a splint from a magic mirror and is abducted by the cool and mysterious Snow Queen. In order to save him, Gerda embarks on a dangerous journey filled with challenges. Along the way, she experiences enchanted gardens, meets princes and robbers and faces difficult choices before she reaches the Snow Queen's Ice Palace.”
Notably, the beloved fairy tale The Snow Queen was a masterpiece written by Hans Christian Andersen.