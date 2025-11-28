Royal

Queen Camilla gives solution for long-standing 'conflict' in powerful message

Queen Camilla has delivered a powerful speech during an honourable event for the British army.

On Thursday evening, November 27, Her Majesty graced the celebratory event honouring The Rifles infantry regiment at London's Guildhall alongside Duchess Sophie and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Prior to the awards ceremony, Camilla gave the speech - in which she also tabled a solution to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"During these moments of commemoration, I was fortunate to speak privately with so many of our surviving veterans who voiced a clear and unanimous plea," Camilla noted.

She continued, "the path to peace must be pursued with the same vigour and determination that our Forces prepare for combat."

The 78-year-old went on to share, "It is only fitting, then, to rewind the clock 170 years, when The Rifles’ antecedents stood alongside our European allies in modern-day Ukraine."

"Let us hope, as our antecedents did then, that our resolve to stand up to tyranny in this same region can again find a resolution to anther devastating and brutal war," added the queen, who has been the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles since 2020.

Duchess Sophie, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also joined Camilla at the event.

