Princess Anne earns emotional nod amid her recent outing

The Princess Royal marked a recent outing at St James's Palace on Thursday evening

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Princess Anne drew an emotional response on her recent outing, capturing attention with a gesture that resonated deeply with royal watchers.

During the Princess Royal's recent outing at St James's Palace on Thursday evening, a 101-year-old veteran told Anne that she is "an absolute brick for the family.”

Dorothea Barron, WWII Women’s Royal Naval Service veteran and yoga instructor, attended The Not Forgotten Association’s Christmas Tea Party.

Barron clasped Princess Anne's gloved hand whilst conveying her respect, and she said, "I just told her what I think, and I know what everybody thinks: that she is an absolute brick for the family.”

Having served in the WRNS from 1943 to 1945, the centenarian applauded the Princess for her enduring devotion and sensible approach.

"She is working so hard, and I said, as a mother with a daughter, I have so much respect for her. She's practical, she's down to earth, and she's a damned hard worker."

Barron also emphasised that Princess Anne "has kept the family's promise, her mother's promise, and works her socks off."

King Charles’ sister also gave a warm greeting to 106-year-old Frank Oldham during the festivities.

Princess Anne spoke with the former REME serviceman, who straightened in his wheelchair and beamed, accompanied by his daughter.

