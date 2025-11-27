Princess Kate announces launch of ‘new project’ after William’s sweet nod

Kate Middleton has announced a “new project” after getting a heartwarming shout out from her husband Prince William.
On November 27, the Princess of Wales announced, “Proud to introduce a new project between Anna Freud and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to strengthen the skills of health visitors in supporting early social and emotional development.”
She added, A pleasure meeting the families who helped shape the curriculum and marking the appointment of Peter Fonagy as President of the Anna Freud Centre. An insightful afternoon discussing the vital role of relationships and connection in shaping children and young people’s mental health at the Anna Freud Centre.”
As per the Centre for Early Childhood website, “The programme will be informed by the Centre’s Shaping Us Framework and grounded in evidence, practitioner insights, and the experiences of parents.”
The future Queen visited children's mental health charity Anna Freud and met families who are helping to shape the development of a new project from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
During the royal engagement, she got a chance to spoke with the charity’s Chief Executive, Professor Eamon McCrory.
Kate's announcement comes after she received a heartwarming shout out from William earlier this week for being a "better wife."