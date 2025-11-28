Prince Albert, Charlene dazzle year-end festivities with sparkling event

Monaco has officially kicked off the holiday season in the royal family’s dazzling presence!
On Thursday, November 27, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, joined by their adorable twin children – Crown Prince Jacques and Prince Gabriella – brought holiday cheers to the principality as they lit up a massive Christmas tree in La Condamine.
Taking to Instagram, the Prince’s Palace dropped a carousel of photos from the vibrant celebrations as they shared details about the royals’ sparkling outing.
“This Thursday, November 27, in the late afternoon, Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, accompanied by their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, officially kicked off the city’s holiday lights from the large Christmas tree on the Place du Marché in La Condamine,” they briefed.
The royals continued, “The ceremony took place in the presence of the Mayor, Mr. Georges Marsan, members of the Municipal Council, as well as the highest authorities of the Principality, all gathered to share this magical moment.”
Furthermore, they shared that “the launch of the illuminations revealed the sparkling decorations that now adorn all the districts of Monaco and marks the beginning of the year-end festivities.”
The large carousel of dazzling snaps featured glittering glimpses from the exciting event.
It also showed the adorable royal siblings Jacques and Gabriella enjoying the ceremony as they lit up Monaco’s annual holiday season with their parents, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene.