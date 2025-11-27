Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet make their royal first with key charity

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet marked a royal first, as they accompanied their parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, to a community kitchen ahead of Thanksgiving.
On Wednesday, November 26, the family of four observed a royal visit to Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles, joining the couple's non-profit charity organisation, Archewell Foundation, to prepare meals for people experiencing food insecurity.
A statement on their foundation website read, "Meals produced during our session were distributed to community-based organizations including Los Angeles Mercy Housing, Pico Union Project, and PATH [People Assisting the Homeless]."
Clicks from the event showed Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, joining their parents as they help package and roll balls of dough, while for privacy their faces remained hidden.
Earlier this year, Meghan shared how she and Harry are raising Archie and Lilibet with a sense of community and an understanding of the value of food with the help of their garden.
"We grow a lot of veggies, and part of what I want them to learn is- and gardening is really so great for children, 'cause it teaches them patience, teaches them to value and appreciate their food," Meghan said on a June 17 episode of the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast.
The meaningful family outing came before Meghan Markle's Netflix special With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, set to be released on December 3.