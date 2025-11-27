Royal

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet make their royal first with key charity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked a royal visit to Our Big Kitchen LA with their children ahead of Thanksgiving

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet make their royal first with key charity
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet make their royal first with key charity

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet marked a royal first, as they accompanied their parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, to a community kitchen ahead of Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, November 26, the family of four observed a royal visit to Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles, joining the couple's non-profit charity organisation, Archewell Foundation, to prepare meals for people experiencing food insecurity.

A statement on their foundation website read, "Meals produced during our session were distributed to community-based organizations including Los Angeles Mercy Housing, Pico Union Project, and PATH [People Assisting the Homeless]."

Clicks from the event showed Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, joining their parents as they help package and roll balls of dough, while for privacy their faces remained hidden.

Earlier this year, Meghan shared how she and Harry are raising Archie and Lilibet with a sense of community and an understanding of the value of food with the help of their garden.

"We grow a lot of veggies, and part of what I want them to learn is- and gardening is really so great for children, 'cause it teaches them patience, teaches them to value and appreciate their food," Meghan said on a June 17 episode of the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast.

The meaningful family outing came before Meghan Markle's Netflix special With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, set to be released on December 3.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Meghan Markle celebrates Thanksgiving with Prince Harry and kids

Meghan Markle celebrates Thanksgiving with Prince Harry and kids
Meghan Markle shares emotional message to mark Thanksgiving holiday

Princess Kate announces launch of ‘new project’ after William’s sweet nod

Princess Kate announces launch of ‘new project’ after William’s sweet nod
Kate Middleton gives exciting update on her new initiave after regal outing

Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate Robert Irwin's win with sweet message

Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate Robert Irwin's win with sweet message
Robert Irwin was crowned the 34th champion of 'Dancing with the Stars' alongside pro partner Witney Carson

Royal Family issues powerful message after Andrew causes new trouble

Royal Family issues powerful message after Andrew causes new trouble
King Charles shares poignant message after keeping estranged brother Andrew in line of succession

Prince Harry makes Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla rift 'hundred times worse'

Prince Harry makes Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla rift 'hundred times worse'
Prince Harry sparks tensions between Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton steps out to support children's mental health project

Kate Middleton steps out to support children's mental health project
Princess Kate has once again highlighted her focus on children's health and welfare with her latest London outing

Prince William receives support from Zara Tindall, Mike at key event

Prince William receives support from Zara Tindall, Mike at key event
Prince William reveals cherished moment with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Queen Silvia receives prestigious honor from German Chancellor in Berlin

Queen Silvia receives prestigious honor from German Chancellor in Berlin
King Carl XVI Gustaf’s wife, Queen Silvia, earns esteemed recognition at major ceremony in Berlin, Germany

Andrew's multimillion-pound deal with Virginia Giuffre fuels family clash

Andrew's multimillion-pound deal with Virginia Giuffre fuels family clash
Virginia Giuffre secured £12 million settlement from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in 2022

Andrew dubbed 'ignorant and entitled' as ex Royal girlfriend breaks silence

Andrew dubbed 'ignorant and entitled' as ex Royal girlfriend breaks silence
Former Royal girlfriend makes shocking remarks about Andrew Mountbatten in scathing rant

Queen Letizia, King Felipe VI welcome Germany’s President, First Lady to Spain

Queen Letizia, King Felipe VI welcome Germany’s President, First Lady to Spain
The Spanish Royal shared the exclusive glimpses of Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI hosting a glittering event

Meghan Markle brings her dating era with Prince Harry to life in new venture

Meghan Markle brings her dating era with Prince Harry to life in new venture
The Duchess of Sussex’s new business venture brings her enchanting love story with Prince Harry to life