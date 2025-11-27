Meghan Markle celebrates Thanksgiving with Prince Harry and kids

Royal

Meghan Markle has shared a heartwarming message as she celebrates Thanksgiving with Prince Harry and kids.

On Thursday, November 27, the Duchess of Sussex gave her fans a glimpse into her celebrations with the Duke of Sussex and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

She issued the emotional wish via As Ever newsletter, which read, “Very Happy Thanksgiving. I am so thankful for your support and warmth as we’ve grown As ever throughout the year, and the way in which you’ve invited this collection to be a part of your home.”

Meghan added, “Please know that as I look around my home and see my husband and children, family, dear friends (and also navigate the timing on the turkey and the love and layers that come with hostessing) — I feel grateful.”

She also acknowledged her busy lifestyle, stating that she was grateful to have been able to play a small role in the recipients' memories, family moments, special celebrations, and daily routines.

Meghan concluded the note, “Thank you for supporting As ever. It really does mean the world to me. Wishing you a Thanksgiving with full hearts and full bellies.”

To note, she launched her As Ever brand back in February this year.

