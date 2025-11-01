Celine Dion celebrates Halloween in style, urges fans to embrace spooky spirit

Celine Dion got into the Halloween spirit with a dramatic costume and a heartfelt message to fans, encouraging them to embrace the spooky season with style and joy.
The My Heart Will Go On singer took to her Instagram account to drop the glimpses of her Halloween looks along with a sweet message for her fans.
In a shared post, the first snap showed Dion dressed up in a creepy web-inspired look as she covered in white, sheer, ripped fabric that resembles cobwebs or bandages.
Another photo showed the All By Myself singer in a sleek black ensemble, dramatic contour makeup, and a horned headpiece, perfectly channeling Angelina Jolie’s iconic Maleficent look.
The third snap captured Dion as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, rocking the classic blue dress and those instantly recognizable ruby-red slippers.
She penned the caption, “Who’s dressing up for Halloween this year? What’s putting you in the spooky spirit? Tell us more in the comments.”
The moment Dion dropped her throwback look on Halloween 2025, fans rushed to the comments to gush over her iconic style.
One fan wrote, “Awesome looking!”
Another remarked, “Happy Halloween to our beloved queen! I love you so much!.”
The third noted, “Ah, here are the photos I was waiting for! Always so original, Céline. All that's missing is the Nanny McPhee costume.”
To note, the update came amid Celine Dion continuing to manage her Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) by engaging in therapy.