Entertainment

Ariana Grande drops emotional post as she wraps ‘Focker In-Law’ filming

Ariana Grande starrer ‘Meet the Parents’ sequel, ‘Focker In-Law’ is set to hit cinemas next November

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Ariana Grande drops emotional post as she wraps ‘Focker In-Law’ filming
Ariana Grande drops emotional post as she wraps ‘Focker In-Law’ filming

And it’s a wrap on Ariana Grande’s another amazing venture!

After wrapping up the filming of her upcoming movie Focker In-Law, the Wicked actress took to Instagram on Friday, October 31, to share an emotional post featuring behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set.

In a touching caption, the 32-year-old American singer and actress reflected on the “unimaginable” experience she had while shooting for the forthcoming comedy film.

“these past few months have been so, so unimaginably special. i love my Fockers, and i love my Byrnes… so, so very much,” wrote The Boy is Mine singer.

She added, “ i will miss this bunch terribly. see you next november !”

The carousel of delightful glimpses accompanying the caption opened with Grande pointing at a sign on a wall, seemingly outside her dressing room, featuring a text that read “Olivia Jones” – the character she portrays in the movie.

One more snap captured the We Can’t Be Friends singer from behind, donning a black hoodie, featuring the film’s name “Focker In-Law” on the back.

Meanwhile, other photos showcased Ariana Grande with her costars on the set.

According to IMDb, Focker In-Law revolves around the story of “a young man named Henry, son of Greg and Pam Focker, faces family chaos when he decides to marry a strong-willed woman who appears to be his complete mismatch.”

The movie, which is the fourth installment in the 2000’s Meet the Parents franchise, included Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, Teri Polo, Ariana Grande, Skyler Gisondo, and Beanie Feldstein in the ensemble cast.

Focker In-Law is slated to hit the theatres on November 25, 2026.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Halloween 2025: Heidi Klum to Lady Gaga, Hollywood stars jaw-dropping looks revealed

Halloween 2025: Heidi Klum to Lady Gaga, Hollywood stars jaw-dropping looks revealed
Here are 2025's best Halloween looks of Hollywood celebrities from Heidi Klum to Celine Dion

Celine Dion celebrates Halloween in style, urges fans to embrace spooky spirit

Celine Dion celebrates Halloween in style, urges fans to embrace spooky spirit
The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer dropped the nostalgic glimpses of her Halloween looks

Rei Ami, EJAE Stun as ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ at Heidi Klum’s Halloween bash

Rei Ami, EJAE Stun as ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ at Heidi Klum’s Halloween bash
The singing voices of HUNTR/X stepped out for Heidi Klum‘s annual Halloween Party held at Hard Rock Hotel New York

Sabrina Carpenter lights up Halloween concert in Wonder Woman, Barbie looks

Sabrina Carpenter lights up Halloween concert in Wonder Woman, Barbie looks
Sabrina Carpenter brings Halloween glam to her thrilling Short n’ Sweet concert in New York City

Hailey Bieber melts hearts with adorable snaps of Jack on Halloween 2025

Hailey Bieber melts hearts with adorable snaps of Jack on Halloween 2025
The Rhode founder shares her son, Jack Blues Bieber’s cute photos from the 2025 Halloween

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces new assault allegations tied to notorious B.I.G. shirt incident

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces new assault allegations tied to notorious B.I.G. shirt incident
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is already serving a 50-month federal prison sentence

Heidi Klum offers first look at her 2025 Halloween costume

Heidi Klum offers first look at her 2025 Halloween costume
The 'Project Runway' host delighted her fans with the preparation of her spooky look for Halloween 2025

Kylie Jenner shares daughter Stormi cute Care Bear-inspired Halloween costume

Kylie Jenner shares daughter Stormi cute Care Bear-inspired Halloween costume
Kylie Jenner shares two children, Stormi and Aire, with her ex, Travis Scott

Lady Gaga unveils her spine-chilling look for 2025 Halloween

Lady Gaga unveils her spine-chilling look for 2025 Halloween
Lady Gaga shocks fans with unexpected look for 2025 Halloween

Blake Lively’s true feelings on Taylor Swift’s new BFF exposed

Blake Lively’s true feelings on Taylor Swift’s new BFF exposed
Taylor Swift finds her new best friend in THIS pal after her friendship with Blake Lively turns sour

MTV officially cancels long-running footage show 'Ridiculousness' after 14 years

MTV officially cancels long-running footage show 'Ridiculousness' after 14 years
'Ridiculousness' production has now stopped, but previously recorded episodes of the show will continue to air through 2026

Selena Gomez ditches wedding gifts, asks for donations to Rare impact fund

Selena Gomez ditches wedding gifts, asks for donations to Rare impact fund
Selena Gomez reveals her unique wish instead of traditional wedding gifts