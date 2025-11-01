Ariana Grande drops emotional post as she wraps ‘Focker In-Law’ filming

And it’s a wrap on Ariana Grande’s another amazing venture!
After wrapping up the filming of her upcoming movie Focker In-Law, the Wicked actress took to Instagram on Friday, October 31, to share an emotional post featuring behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set.
In a touching caption, the 32-year-old American singer and actress reflected on the “unimaginable” experience she had while shooting for the forthcoming comedy film.
“these past few months have been so, so unimaginably special. i love my Fockers, and i love my Byrnes… so, so very much,” wrote The Boy is Mine singer.
She added, “ i will miss this bunch terribly. see you next november !”
The carousel of delightful glimpses accompanying the caption opened with Grande pointing at a sign on a wall, seemingly outside her dressing room, featuring a text that read “Olivia Jones” – the character she portrays in the movie.
One more snap captured the We Can’t Be Friends singer from behind, donning a black hoodie, featuring the film’s name “Focker In-Law” on the back.
Meanwhile, other photos showcased Ariana Grande with her costars on the set.
According to IMDb, Focker In-Law revolves around the story of “a young man named Henry, son of Greg and Pam Focker, faces family chaos when he decides to marry a strong-willed woman who appears to be his complete mismatch.”
The movie, which is the fourth installment in the 2000’s Meet the Parents franchise, included Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, Teri Polo, Ariana Grande, Skyler Gisondo, and Beanie Feldstein in the ensemble cast.
Focker In-Law is slated to hit the theatres on November 25, 2026.