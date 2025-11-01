Rei Ami, EJAE Stun as ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ at Heidi Klum’s Halloween bash

HUNTR/X singers Rei Ami and EJAE turned heads at Heidi Klum’s star-studded Halloween bash as they channeled looks from KPop Demon Hunters.
On Friday, October 31, two of the singing voices of HUNTR/X from the Netflix animated movie, stepped out for Heidi Klum‘s annual Halloween Party held at Hard Rock Hotel New York.
Rei Ami dressed as Zoey, the character she voices in the film, while EJAE chose Derpy — the blue supernatural tiger who accompanies the main characters and features in her song Golden.
While conversing with E News!, Rei shared about her outfit, "Oh my god, it's everywhere, I can't get a break from it,"
She added, "And I'm not complaining, please!"
Rei also shared about her Halloween look that it only took her "like three hours" to get ready, mentioning "It wasn't bad."
She went on to share,, "I really put my tailor through it. I sent my measurements in like a week ago. He has not slept."
Despite the hectic schedule, it paid off as she said that it came together "in the span of 36 hours. I literally walked in earlier today for my fitting."
"I can't and I still haven't," she exclaimed, adding, "This is a cultural phenomenon."
"I'm so honored and in awe," she gushed, "and just truly humbled by the power of music and good art and how it can really, truly—it sounds so cliché—change the world. That's exactly what this film and this soundtrack did, and it brought so much hope and light into such a dim, grim world, and I feel really privileged to be a part of it."
Rei teased the possibility of an upcoming sequel, saying, "I'm waiting for the call, just like you! You're gonna find out when I do, so we'll chat then."
Notably, a sequel to the animated film KPop Demon Hunters is in the works, but it has not been officially greenlit by Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation as of November 2025.