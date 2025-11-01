Entertainment

Heidi Klum earns new title as she brings Medusa to life in 2025 Halloween look

The 'Project Runway' host stepped out at her annual Halloween bash in New York City with husband Tom Kaulitz

  By Javeria Ahmed
Heidi Klum did it again!

The Halloween icon shocked fans in 2025 by morphing into a chilling mythological beast, sparking an avalanche of reactions across social media.

On Friday October 31, the Project Runway host stepped out at her annual Halloween bash in New York City, in an unrecognizable costume this year that only further solidifies her status as the Queen of Halloween.

Klum transformed into the mythological Medusa, while her husband, Tom Kaulitz, complemented her as a Greek soldier turned to stone — a clever nod to the legend that anyone who gazes upon Medusa meets the same fate.

Her elaborate costume featured a long tail and moving snake hair, which she showed off by hissing and posing with a bow and arrow on the red carpet.

Kaulitz told PEOPLE on the red carpet that he found Klum's costume to be "sexy."

"I think he looks super hot," Klum shared of her husband's costume.

The moment Klum revealed her jaw-dropping look, fans went wild on social media, flooding the comments with disbelief and praise.

One fan noted, “The Queen of Halloween, hands down!!!”

Another stated, “Omg ..this is an incredibly amazing makeup artist for Halloween.”

The third commented, “That is absolutely amazing..every year I think it's the best one yet.. but this definitely is.”

While the fourth expressed, “MEDUSA, clash of titans (1981/Original), one of my favorite movies, really well done.”

Heidi Klum’s iconic look was revealed after she built anticipation by sharing the behind-the-scenes clips of the transformation, crediting Oscar-nominated makeup artist Mike Marino, known for his work on The Batman and Coming 2 America.

