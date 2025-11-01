Entertainment

Halloween 2025: Heidi Klum to Lady Gaga, Hollywood stars jaw-dropping looks revealed

Here are 2025's best Halloween looks of Hollywood celebrities from Heidi Klum to Celine Dion

Halloween fever reaches Hollywood and fans can’t get enough of it!

For Hollywood stars, Halloween isn’t just about trick or treating, it’s the biggest fashion showdown of the year.

The much-awaited Halloween season brings a perfect opportunity for celebrities like Heidi Klum, Doja Cat, Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian and more to turn red carpets and parties into spooky style exhibitions with spine-chilling to hilariously campy costumes.

Every year, Hollywood A-listers bring horror movie nostalgia or take fans to a fantasy world with their over-the-top spooky looks.

From The Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum to Hailey Bieber, Hollywood celebrities’ spooky looks of 2025

Heidi Klum

Like every year, Heidi Klum has once again left the internet stunned with her over the top and highly anticipated Halloween look.

The America’s Got Talent judge turned heads her annual Halloween party dressed up as a mythical character Medusa

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber gets into Halloween spirit alongside baby Jack Blues Bieber as the mother-son duo dressed like Incredibles.

The wife of Justin Bieber offered a glimpse into her Helen Parr look in a selfie she shared on her Instagram stories.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran surprised his fans by dressing as Pennywise from hit horror film, IT. He shared a video of him sipping coffee at a fancy café while holding a balloon.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga dived deep into Halloween spirit with her The Garden of Eden look – posing with a shovel in her hand against a spooky background.

Amber Heard

Amber Heard – who mostly remains off the public eye since Johnny Depp defamation lawsuit fiasco, treated fans with her spooky look of this year’s Halloween.

The Aquaman actress posed for the camera with her daughter - both were dressed as a witch.

Celine Dion

Celine Dion impressed her fans with not one but three Halloween looks this year. For her first look she dressed like a corpse with torn band aids wrapped around her body.

Next photo featured the singer as Angelina Jolie’s iconic character maleficent, while in the third photo, she was dressed like a young girl in a frock, holding a basket with a kitten in it.

Anne Hathaway

The Devil Wears Prada hit maker surprised fans with her Halloween character as she turned into a motomami in a white biker’s kit with a giant helmet.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey – who celebrated this year’s Halloween in Japan dressed up as their favourite anime character, featuring a white button-down shirt tucked in a flared blue mini-skirt and pink hair wig.

She added drama to her look with a giant white umbrella and silver high-heels as she posed for the photos.

Madonna

Madonna set the internet on fire with her sultry look this Halloween as she wore a lacy black mini dress with matching stockings.

She elevated her look with a black jacket embellished with silver stones on the borders.

BLACKPINK Lisa

Lisa stole the spotlight with her over the top Halloween look this year. She shared photos and videos of her dressed as Jibaro - a mythical being and guardian of nature who inhabits the enchanted forest.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat sets the internet ablaze with her Halloween look – dressed like a mime. She shared photos of her from a rooftop featuring a scenic view of the Eiffel tower.

Julia Fox

Julia Fox sent internet into a meltdown with her Halloween look inspired by late John F Kennedy's wife, Jackie Kennedy.

Sharing her photos in a pink suit with blood stains all over it, Julia penned a gushing tribute for her, "I’m dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit. Not as a costume, but as a statement. When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done.’"

She continued, "The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation."

"Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery. It was performance, protest, and mourning all at once," the HIM actress added.

She concluded her note adding, "It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance. Long live Jackie O."

