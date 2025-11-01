Brad Pitt clashes with Angelina Jolie after her bombshell divorce confession

Brad Pitt has added fuel to his ongoing battle with Angelina Jolie with a new legal move.
Earlier this week, PEOPLE reported that the F1 star has once again approached the court with a new filing, making a huge demand against his ex-wife.
On Monday, October 27, Pitt’s legal team filed new documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court, demanding Jolie to release private messages about the sale of her Château Miraval shares.
Notably, the Maleficent actress has previously declined the request, citing attorney-client privilege, following which they have now resubmitted the request.
The Troy actor’s attorneys stated that the 50-year-old actress “is abusing the privilege to bury critical documents that go to the heart of the case. It is Jolie’s burden to prove that non-attorney communications are privileged, not Pitt’s burden to disprove this.”
This move from Brad Pitt’s team comes weeks after Angeline Jolie, in an October 6 filing, detailed her “traumatic” divorce with the actor.
She stated that the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor "control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period... To this day, the children and I have never again set foot on the property, given its connection to the painful events leading to the divorce."
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie tied the knot on August 14, 2024, before calling it quits on September 19, 2016.