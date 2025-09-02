King Charles, Prince William may reunite with Prince Harry at Balmoral

King Charles, Prince William are tipped reunite with Prince Harry at Balmoral Castle.
The British monarch and his wife Queen Camilla are spending their summer break at Balmoral along with the Prince of Wales, Princess Kate and their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
As per a former royal butler Grant Harrold, the Duke of Sussex might join the Royal Family during his upcoming UK trip without Meghan Markle.
The ex employee told GB News, “I think Harry would probably love to spend time at Balmoral. This is just my view. I think he would love to go up there and be on the farm in his element. I just don’t know with everything that’s gone on, because it could be awkward.”
Grant, who worked for His Majesty for seven years when William and Harry were younger, shared that Charles might want to see his estranged son.
He added, “What we’ve seen is speculation that he’s going to see his father. But the fact that the King, you know, it was a month ago when the advisers all got together, so there’s something going on, there’s definitely something going on.”
If duke were to visit Balmoral, it would be his first time joining the Royal Family there since he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.
Prince Harry is set to attend the World Child Awards on September 8, which coincides with the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.