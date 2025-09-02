Archie, Lilibet steal spotlight in Meghan Markle’s new Netflix set photo dump

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are the cutest sibling duo ever!
In a new post shared by Meghan Markle on her Instagram account on Monday, September 1, she dropped a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from her Netflix show With Love, Meghan Season 2.
Though the collection showed several wholesome BTS moments, it was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – who truly stole the spotlight.
The As Ever founder’s carousel opened with a snap of her alongside one of her season two guests, chef José Andrés, before showing the adorable siblings visit their mum on the set.
In the second slide of the post, Meghan dropped the first photo of Archie and Lilibet, taken from behind, highlighting the siblings’ red hair inherited from their father, Prince Harry, as they shared headphones while watching a video of Meghan on a small screen.
Another snap captured the four-year-old Princess spinning in a director’s chair with the family beagle at her feet, while Meghan’s close friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin opened the door.
In the last family picture, Prince Archie stole the show by calling “cut” with a clapperboard.
“Filming season two of ‘With Love, Meghan’ was more fun than you can imagine. Part of how we kept the vibe alive? Music,” captioned the Duchess.
She added, “Between set ups I would play a song from my phone, and today I wanted to share some of the favorites I kept on rotation! Add them to your playlist, press shuffle, and enjoy! Happy Labor Day weekend! Work hard, play hard.”
Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan Season 2 was released on Netflix on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.