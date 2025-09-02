Home / Royal

Archie, Lilibet steal spotlight in Meghan Markle’s new Netflix set photo dump

Meghan Markle shares first photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Netflix set

Archie, Lilibet steal spotlight in Meghan Markle’s new Netflix set photo dump
Archie, Lilibet steal spotlight in Meghan Markle’s new Netflix set photo dump

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are the cutest sibling duo ever!

In a new post shared by Meghan Markle on her Instagram account on Monday, September 1, she dropped a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from her Netflix show With Love, Meghan Season 2.

Though the collection showed several wholesome BTS moments, it was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – who truly stole the spotlight.

The As Ever founder’s carousel opened with a snap of her alongside one of her season two guests, chef José Andrés, before showing the adorable siblings visit their mum on the set.

In the second slide of the post, Meghan dropped the first photo of Archie and Lilibet, taken from behind, highlighting the siblings’ red hair inherited from their father, Prince Harry, as they shared headphones while watching a video of Meghan on a small screen.

Another snap captured the four-year-old Princess spinning in a director’s chair with the family beagle at her feet, while Meghan’s close friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin opened the door.

In the last family picture, Prince Archie stole the show by calling “cut” with a clapperboard.

“Filming season two of ‘With Love, Meghan’ was more fun than you can imagine. Part of how we kept the vibe alive? Music,” captioned the Duchess.

She added, “Between set ups I would play a song from my phone, and today I wanted to share some of the favorites I kept on rotation! Add them to your playlist, press shuffle, and enjoy! Happy Labor Day weekend! Work hard, play hard.”

Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan Season 2 was released on Netflix on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

You Might Like:

King Felipe attends key event as Leonor begins last military training course

King Felipe attends key event as Leonor begins last military training course
Princess Leonor of Spain has kicked off her last course of military training at the General Air and Space Academy of San Javier

Meghan Markle reveals her curated playlist from ‘With Love 2’ filming

Meghan Markle reveals her curated playlist from ‘With Love 2’ filming
The Duchess of Sussex shares her go-to songs that kept the set of ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 fun and energetic

Queen Mary kicks off nature week with schoolchildren in Denmark

Queen Mary kicks off nature week with schoolchildren in Denmark
Queen Mary of Denmark takes part in insect races, animal tracking, and bonfire lighting with children

Princess Kate, Prince William set to return to royal duties with special visit

Princess Kate, Prince William set to return to royal duties with special visit
Prince and Princess of Wales to highlight nature and biodiversity in first joint engagement of the season

Meghan Markle gives unusual name to Harry as he ‘feels ugly’ in her circle

Meghan Markle gives unusual name to Harry as he ‘feels ugly’ in her circle
The Duchess of Sussex finds ways to satisfy her husband Prince Harry’s ‘fragile ego’ as he ‘feels ugly in LA’

Princess Leonor kicks off final year of military training in style

Princess Leonor kicks off final year of military training in style
The Spanish Royal Family shares big career update about the eldest daughter of King Felipe, and Queen Letizia

Princess Diana's brother makes special announcement after marking sombre event

Princess Diana's brother makes special announcement after marking sombre event
Earl Charles Spencer hints 'suitable celebration' at Althorp home in new message

King Charles hosts Scottish musicians to Balmoral ahead of Harry's UK return

King Charles hosts Scottish musicians to Balmoral ahead of Harry's UK return
The Royal Family shares His Majesty's recent event took place at Balmoral Castle

Royal Family breaks silence amid Queen Camilla's teenage assault report

Royal Family breaks silence amid Queen Camilla's teenage assault report
Buckingham Palace drops first social media post amid Queen Camilla's sexual assault claims

King Charles’ State Banquet for Donald Trump set to host surprise guest

King Charles’ State Banquet for Donald Trump set to host surprise guest
Donald Trump sends shocking invitation to key guest for State Banquet, hosted by King Charles III

Princess Diana's painful last words revealed 28 years after her tragic death

Princess Diana's painful last words revealed 28 years after her tragic death
The late Princess of Wales was tragically lost her life during the fatal car accident back in 1997

Princess Kate, William's ‘connection’ sends Crown Estate value soaring

Princess Kate, William's ‘connection’ sends Crown Estate value soaring
The Prince and Princess of Wales' 'connection' to royal estate boosts value of the property overnight