Prince George enters final year before major move in education

Prince George has officially begun his final year at Lambrook School, marking a milestone moment before a major move in the young royal’s education.
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ son kicked off his Year 8, with a big decision on where to continue his studies in September 2026.
He is set to choose Eton College as his next destination, continuing a family tradition established by his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry.
George’s father Prince William attended the prestigious institution from 1995 to 2000, boarding there for five years.
The school's location is also very convenient for them as it situated just across the Thames from Windsor and within a vicinity of Adelaide Cottage and Forest Lodge.
The current fees at Eton amount to £21,099.60 per term, totaling over £63,000 annually.
On the other hand, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to continue their education at Lambrook for several more years.
Princess Charlotte has a few more academic years ahead at Lambrook, as Prince Louis is only beginning his prep school experience.
Due to Princess Kate's preference for co-educational schools, Prince George may be sent to Marlborough College, his mother's alma mater, which could also be his younger siblings in future.