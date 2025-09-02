Home / Royal

Prince George enters final year before major move in education

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ son kicked off his Year 8 with a big decision on where to continue his studies next year


Prince George has officially begun his final year at Lambrook School, marking a milestone moment before a major move in the young royal’s education.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ son kicked off his Year 8, with a big decision on where to continue his studies in September 2026.

He is set to choose Eton College as his next destination, continuing a family tradition established by his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry.

George’s father Prince William attended the prestigious institution from 1995 to 2000, boarding there for five years.

The school's location is also very convenient for them as it situated just across the Thames from Windsor and within a vicinity of Adelaide Cottage and Forest Lodge.

The current fees at Eton amount to £21,099.60 per term, totaling over £63,000 annually.

On the other hand, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to continue their education at Lambrook for several more years.

Princess Charlotte has a few more academic years ahead at Lambrook, as Prince Louis is only beginning his prep school experience.

Due to Princess Kate's preference for co-educational schools, Prince George may be sent to Marlborough College, his mother's alma mater, which could also be his younger siblings in future.

You Might Like:

Queen Camilla unveils new royal role after hosting special event at Balmoral

Queen Camilla unveils new royal role after hosting special event at Balmoral
Her Majesty attended a prestigious royal event at Cornwall without her husband, King Charles III

Kate Middleton advocates for Harry, Meghan amid Royal title row

Kate Middleton advocates for Harry, Meghan amid Royal title row
Princess Kate makes feelings clear on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal titles row with Prince William

Prince Haakon marks special visit after court released stepson’s trial date

Prince Haakon marks special visit after court released stepson’s trial date
Crown Prince Haakon shares delightful message after stepson Marius Borg Høiby was charged with four counts of rape

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet monitor mom Meghan's Netflix series' filming

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet monitor mom Meghan's Netflix series' filming
Meghan Markle drops exciting new photos of kids Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet from the set of 'With Love'

King Frederik makes rare move after four-day trip with Queen Mary

King Frederik makes rare move after four-day trip with Queen Mary
The King of Denmark, Frederik, hosts ‘public audience’ at his Christiansborg Palace

King Charles, Prince William may reunite with Prince Harry at Balmoral

King Charles, Prince William may reunite with Prince Harry at Balmoral
Prince Harry poised for reunion with King Charles and Prince William at Balmoral during his UK return

Archie, Lilibet steal spotlight in Meghan Markle’s new Netflix set photo dump

Archie, Lilibet steal spotlight in Meghan Markle’s new Netflix set photo dump
Meghan Markle shares first photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Netflix set

King Felipe attends key event as Leonor begins last military training course

King Felipe attends key event as Leonor begins last military training course
Princess Leonor of Spain has kicked off her last course of military training at the General Air and Space Academy of San Javier

Meghan Markle reveals her curated playlist from ‘With Love 2’ filming

Meghan Markle reveals her curated playlist from ‘With Love 2’ filming
The Duchess of Sussex shares her go-to songs that kept the set of ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 fun and energetic

Queen Mary kicks off nature week with schoolchildren in Denmark

Queen Mary kicks off nature week with schoolchildren in Denmark
Queen Mary of Denmark takes part in insect races, animal tracking, and bonfire lighting with children

Princess Kate, Prince William set to return to royal duties with special visit

Princess Kate, Prince William set to return to royal duties with special visit
Prince and Princess of Wales to highlight nature and biodiversity in first joint engagement of the season

Meghan Markle gives unusual name to Harry as he ‘feels ugly’ in her circle

Meghan Markle gives unusual name to Harry as he ‘feels ugly’ in her circle
The Duchess of Sussex finds ways to satisfy her husband Prince Harry’s ‘fragile ego’ as he ‘feels ugly in LA’