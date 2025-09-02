King Frederik makes rare move after four-day trip with Queen Mary

King Frederik has held a special event at Christiansborg Palace after four-day trip with Queen Mary last week.
On Monday, September 1, the Danish monarch hosted around 79 people from the “public audience” at his Palace.
The Royal Family took to Instagram and shared details about the key event, which takes place “ approximately every other Monday.”
“Today, 79 people were in audience with His Majesty the King, who holds a public audience at Christiansborg Palace approximately every other Monday. The Royal House has a long tradition of people with a special request to appear before the Regent,” the caption read.
Palace further added, “At an audience, one has the opportunity to personally thank the King, for example for the awarding of a royal order, a medal, an appointment or for the King's participation in an event.”
The people who met Frederik include City council member of Vesthimmerland Municipality Asger Andersen from Nibe, School secretary at Ringkøbing School Tina Holk Bank from Ringkøbing and Sewage master at Entreprenørgården Munkebo A/S Lars Marentius Christoffersen from Agedrup.
This rare event hosted by His Majesty comes after he concluded four-day trip with Queen Mary on Thursday, August 28.