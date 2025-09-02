Kate Middleton advocates for Harry, Meghan amid Royal title row

Kate Middleton's real take on if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their Royal titles has been revealed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who not only left the UK in 2020 and moved to the US, but also stepped down from their duties as working royals.
Later on, they severed their ties with the Royal Family by mocking them publicly in bombshell interviews, their Netflix docuseries and Harry's scathing memoir Spare, released in 2023.
The long-standing feud of the couple with King Charles, Prince William and Kate only gotten worse to the point, where rumours starting churning that the future king will strip them of their royal titles, once he takes the throne.
However, Catherine, who Harry used to consider as a "sister he never had" strongly opposes the idea of snatching Sussexes royal titles as it will only severed their ties.
"Kate knows that if titles are removed, Harry will take it as nothing less than a direct attack on him and his family," an inside source told Heat magazine.
They continued, "There’s no way he’d see it as anything other than a humiliation. If that decision is made, ties will be severed."
This update comes amid reports that Prince Harry might reunite with his father King Charles next month as the Duke is set to visit the UK.
The 40-year-old is gearing to attend WellChild Awards on September 8, 2025, which happens to be the death anniversary of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.