Home / Royal

Prince Haakon marks special visit after court released stepson’s trial date

Crown Prince Haakon shares delightful message after stepson Marius Borg Høiby was charged with four counts of rape

Prince Haakon marks special visit after court released stepson’s trial date
Prince Haakon marks special visit after court released stepson’s trial date

Crown Prince Haakon stepped out for a special visit after court announced trial date for his stepson, Marius Borg Høiby, rape case.

On Monday, September 1, the Prince of Norway visited Jostedalsbreen National Park as part of his royal engagement.

Haakon shared details about the special outing in “nature” via Instagram, shortly after concluding the visit.

His message read, “Outdoor celebration at Tungestølen. 2025 is the year of outdoor life! Crown Prince Haakon participated in nature day together with local children and young people, and young people from Outdoor Life adapted for the mentally disabled in Luster municipality.”

Crown Prince Haakon’s outing came after Marius was charged with 32 offences, including four counts of rape, last month.

The Norwegian royal court stated about the rape charges, "It is for the courts to consider this matter and reach a decision. We have no further comment."

Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son will face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. He has denied the most serious allegations.

Marius, who will face the trial in February 2026, does not have a royal title and is outside the line of royal succession.

You Might Like:

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet monitor mom Meghan's Netflix series' filming

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet monitor mom Meghan's Netflix series' filming
Meghan Markle drops exciting new photos of kids Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet from the set of 'With Love'

King Frederik makes rare move after four-day trip with Queen Mary

King Frederik makes rare move after four-day trip with Queen Mary
The King of Denmark, Frederik, hosts ‘public audience’ at his Christiansborg Palace

King Charles, Prince William may reunite with Prince Harry at Balmoral

King Charles, Prince William may reunite with Prince Harry at Balmoral
Prince Harry poised for reunion with King Charles and Prince William at Balmoral during his UK return

Archie, Lilibet steal spotlight in Meghan Markle’s new Netflix set photo dump

Archie, Lilibet steal spotlight in Meghan Markle’s new Netflix set photo dump
Meghan Markle shares first photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Netflix set

King Felipe attends key event as Leonor begins last military training course

King Felipe attends key event as Leonor begins last military training course
Princess Leonor of Spain has kicked off her last course of military training at the General Air and Space Academy of San Javier

Meghan Markle reveals her curated playlist from ‘With Love 2’ filming

Meghan Markle reveals her curated playlist from ‘With Love 2’ filming
The Duchess of Sussex shares her go-to songs that kept the set of ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 fun and energetic

Queen Mary kicks off nature week with schoolchildren in Denmark

Queen Mary kicks off nature week with schoolchildren in Denmark
Queen Mary of Denmark takes part in insect races, animal tracking, and bonfire lighting with children

Princess Kate, Prince William set to return to royal duties with special visit

Princess Kate, Prince William set to return to royal duties with special visit
Prince and Princess of Wales to highlight nature and biodiversity in first joint engagement of the season

Meghan Markle gives unusual name to Harry as he ‘feels ugly’ in her circle

Meghan Markle gives unusual name to Harry as he ‘feels ugly’ in her circle
The Duchess of Sussex finds ways to satisfy her husband Prince Harry’s ‘fragile ego’ as he ‘feels ugly in LA’

Princess Leonor kicks off final year of military training in style

Princess Leonor kicks off final year of military training in style
The Spanish Royal Family shares big career update about the eldest daughter of King Felipe, and Queen Letizia

Princess Diana's brother makes special announcement after marking sombre event

Princess Diana's brother makes special announcement after marking sombre event
Earl Charles Spencer hints 'suitable celebration' at Althorp home in new message

King Charles hosts Scottish musicians to Balmoral ahead of Harry's UK return

King Charles hosts Scottish musicians to Balmoral ahead of Harry's UK return
The Royal Family shares His Majesty's recent event took place at Balmoral Castle