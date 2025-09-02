Prince Haakon marks special visit after court released stepson’s trial date

Crown Prince Haakon stepped out for a special visit after court announced trial date for his stepson, Marius Borg Høiby, rape case.
On Monday, September 1, the Prince of Norway visited Jostedalsbreen National Park as part of his royal engagement.
Haakon shared details about the special outing in “nature” via Instagram, shortly after concluding the visit.
His message read, “Outdoor celebration at Tungestølen. 2025 is the year of outdoor life! Crown Prince Haakon participated in nature day together with local children and young people, and young people from Outdoor Life adapted for the mentally disabled in Luster municipality.”
Crown Prince Haakon’s outing came after Marius was charged with 32 offences, including four counts of rape, last month.
The Norwegian royal court stated about the rape charges, "It is for the courts to consider this matter and reach a decision. We have no further comment."
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son will face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. He has denied the most serious allegations.
Marius, who will face the trial in February 2026, does not have a royal title and is outside the line of royal succession.