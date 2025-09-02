King Charles commends Queen Camilla after her shocking assault confession 

King Charles III is showing support for his life partner, Queen Camilla, days after she revealed a shocking assault incident.
Shortly after hosting a lavish yet memorable night at Balmoral Castle last week, Her Majesty stepped out in Cornwall to celebrate the silver jubilee of her Cornish charity foundation, the ShelterBox.
On Tuesday, September 2nd, the official Instagram handle of the British Royal Family shared exclusive glimpses of the Queen meeting with the staff of the charity headquarters.
"25 years of @ShelterBoxUK! It was wonderful to return to Cornwall today, where The Queen was celebrating her Cornish patronages," Buckingham Palace’s officials’ began the caption.
They continued explaining, "In Truro, Her Majesty met staff and volunteers at the ShelterBox headquarters and was shown how the charity has evolved over the years to adapt its response to humanitarian disasters."
"The Queen was introduced to the charity back in 2006, during an official visit to Pakistan, and served as President from 2007. Her Majesty now holds the position of Patron," the Royal Family concluded their post.
This outing of Queen Camilla to Cornwall follows her recent revelation about her past incident, which sent the media into shockwaves.
According to a new book about the Royal Family, Power and the Palace, published by the former Royal editor of the Times newspaper, Valentine Low, the 78-year-old monarch is said to have fought off her attacker using the heel of her shoe when she was 16 or 17 years old.
The incident happened on a train to Paddington Station, where a man was trying to touch the teenage Queen when she hit him with a shoe.