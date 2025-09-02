Home / Royal

King Charles commends Queen Camilla after her shocking assault confession

Queen Camilla interrupts her Balmoral summer break for a meaningful cause in Cornwall earlier this week

King Charles commends Queen Camilla after her shocking assault confession 

King Charles III is showing support for his life partner, Queen Camilla, days after she revealed a shocking assault incident.

Shortly after hosting a lavish yet memorable night at Balmoral Castle last week, Her Majesty stepped out in Cornwall to celebrate the silver jubilee of her Cornish charity foundation, the ShelterBox. 

On Tuesday, September 2nd, the official Instagram handle of the British Royal Family shared exclusive glimpses of the Queen meeting with the staff of the charity headquarters.

"25 years of @ShelterBoxUK! It was wonderful to return to Cornwall today, where The Queen was celebrating her Cornish patronages," Buckingham Palace’s officials’ began the caption.

They continued explaining, "In Truro, Her Majesty met staff and volunteers at the ShelterBox headquarters and was shown how the charity has evolved over the years to adapt its response to humanitarian disasters."

"The Queen was introduced to the charity back in 2006, during an official visit to Pakistan, and served as President from 2007. Her Majesty now holds the position of Patron," the Royal Family concluded their post.

This outing of Queen Camilla to Cornwall follows her recent revelation about her past incident, which sent the media into shockwaves.

According to a new book about the Royal Family, Power and the Palace, published by the former Royal editor of the Times newspaper, Valentine Low, the 78-year-old monarch is said to have fought off her attacker using the heel of her shoe when she was 16 or 17 years old.

The incident happened on a train to Paddington Station, where a man was trying to touch the teenage Queen when she hit him with a shoe. 

You Might Like:

Kate Middleton struggles with fresh fears amid difficult return to public life

Kate Middleton struggles with fresh fears amid difficult return to public life
The Princess of Wales has been left with a packed schedule as more duties fall to her and Prince William

King Felipe honors officials' roles after Queen Sofia's shocking revelation

King Felipe honors officials' roles after Queen Sofia's shocking revelation
King Felipe VI attended the prestigious event at the Royal Palace earlier this week

Prince George enters final year before major move in education

Prince George enters final year before major move in education
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ son kicked off his Year 8 with a big decision on where to continue his studies next year

Queen Camilla unveils new royal role after hosting special event at Balmoral

Queen Camilla unveils new royal role after hosting special event at Balmoral
Her Majesty attended a prestigious royal event at Cornwall without her husband, King Charles III

Kate Middleton advocates for Harry, Meghan amid Royal title row

Kate Middleton advocates for Harry, Meghan amid Royal title row
Princess Kate makes feelings clear on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal titles row with Prince William

Prince Haakon marks special visit after court released stepson’s trial date

Prince Haakon marks special visit after court released stepson’s trial date
Crown Prince Haakon shares delightful message after stepson Marius Borg Høiby was charged with four counts of rape

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet monitor mom Meghan's Netflix series' filming

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet monitor mom Meghan's Netflix series' filming
Meghan Markle drops exciting new photos of kids Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet from the set of 'With Love'

King Frederik makes rare move after four-day trip with Queen Mary

King Frederik makes rare move after four-day trip with Queen Mary
The King of Denmark, Frederik, hosts ‘public audience’ at his Christiansborg Palace

King Charles, Prince William may reunite with Prince Harry at Balmoral

King Charles, Prince William may reunite with Prince Harry at Balmoral
Prince Harry poised for reunion with King Charles and Prince William at Balmoral during his UK return

Archie, Lilibet steal spotlight in Meghan Markle’s new Netflix set photo dump

Archie, Lilibet steal spotlight in Meghan Markle’s new Netflix set photo dump
Meghan Markle shares first photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Netflix set

King Felipe attends key event as Leonor begins last military training course

King Felipe attends key event as Leonor begins last military training course
Princess Leonor of Spain has kicked off her last course of military training at the General Air and Space Academy of San Javier

Meghan Markle reveals her curated playlist from ‘With Love 2’ filming

Meghan Markle reveals her curated playlist from ‘With Love 2’ filming
The Duchess of Sussex shares her go-to songs that kept the set of ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 fun and energetic