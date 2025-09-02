Home / Royal

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet monitor mom Meghan's Netflix series' filming

Meghan Markle drops exciting new photos of kids Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet from the set of 'With Love'

Meghan Markle delighted fans with never-before-seen photos of her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram account on Monday, September 1 to share a slew of behind-the-scenes from the set of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

In the carousel of photos, Meghan offered fans a peek into Archie and Lilibet's activities, who appeared to have accompanied their mom on the set of her cooking show.

One adorable photo saw the royal siblings sitting outdoors while watching With Love's season two filming on a video monitor.

While another snap featured Lilibet sitting on a director's chair with her blonde locks doing all the talking.

The Instgram post which also included a photo of Prince Harry was accompanied by sweet note by the As Ever founder.

"Filming season two of ‘With Love, Meghan’ was more fun than you can imagine. Part of how we kept the vibe alive? Music," Meghan wrote.

She continued, "Between set ups I would play a song from my phone, and today I wanted to share some of the favorites I kept on rotation! Add them to your playlist, press shuffle, and enjoy! Happy Labor Day weekend! Work hard, play hard"

With Love, Meghan's season 2 was premiered on Netflix on August 26, 2025.

