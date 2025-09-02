Kate Middleton struggles with fresh fears amid difficult return to public life

Princess Kate is under ‘enormous pressure’ to take on more duties despite her difficult return to public life after battling cancer.
A source told Radaronline that with King Charles battling cancer, the Princess of Wales has been left with a packed schedule as more duties fall to her and Prince William.
After announcing her remission from cancer in January, "Kate has been easing back in and taking breaks when she needs to, but there's no getting away from the fact that the days are very long," claimed a source.
The source added, "She's under an enormous amount of pressure to work even more, because she doesn't want to let Charles down."
"Kate is supportive of Natasha's decision to leave, and there's no animosity, but this adds a huge new weight on her shoulders," the insider said.
The Future Queen faced more pressure as she is now without her longtime aide Natasha Archer, who had guided her style since 2010 but quit in July to launch a luxury consulting firm.
"Kate is supportive of Natasha's decision to leave, and there's no animosity, but this adds a huge new weight on her shoulders," the insider said.
A tipster revealed that King Charles “simply can't do everything he used to, so Kate and William are being called on to step up in a big way.”
"They are now involved in big-picture discussions at the palace," the source mentioned.
Kate's schedule has been packed as cancer-stricken King Charles continues to put more of his responsibilities on the future king and queen.
To note, Princess Kate has battled cancer since a public announcement in March 2024 following January surgery, and by July 2025 she was in remission.