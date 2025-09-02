Home / Royal

Queen Camilla unveils new royal role after hosting special event at Balmoral

Her Majesty attended a prestigious royal event at Cornwall without her husband, King Charles III

Queen Camilla unveils new royal role after hosting special event at Balmoral  


Queen Camilla is celebrating a charity milestone days after hosting a special event at Balmoral Castle with King Charles III.

Her Majesty, who was initially introduced to ShelterBox and its humanitarian work in 2006, has recently visited the charity's headquarter in Cornwall to mark the 25th anniversary of the foundation.

According to media reports, Camilla met with staff and volunteers at the charity’s headquarters in Truro to review the services provided over the last 25 years for the noble cause.

P.C.: ShelterBox via X
P.C.: ShelterBox via X

During her visit, she will view displays showing how ShelterBox has emerged and successfully helped those in need.

Notably, the 78-year-old Queen became the patron of the international disaster relief charity in 2021, having previously served as president since 2007, to continue her support for victims of natural disasters.

Helston-Lizard Rotary Club’s charity foundation was established in 2000 to help eight to ten families each year.

The initiative involves sending a box that contains a family-sized tent, sleeping bags, water purification tablets, a trenching tool, and cooking pots and pans.

For those unaware, Queen Camilla’s move came after she hosted a memorable night at Balmoral with her husband, King Charles, last week, at Balmoral Castle.

In the event, several Scottish musicians and artists were invited to the Palace. 

You Might Like:

Kate Middleton advocates for Harry, Meghan amid Royal title row

Kate Middleton advocates for Harry, Meghan amid Royal title row
Princess Kate makes feelings clear on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal titles row with Prince William

Prince Haakon marks special visit after court released stepson’s trial date

Prince Haakon marks special visit after court released stepson’s trial date
Crown Prince Haakon shares delightful message after stepson Marius Borg Høiby was charged with four counts of rape

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet monitor mom Meghan's Netflix series' filming

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet monitor mom Meghan's Netflix series' filming
Meghan Markle drops exciting new photos of kids Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet from the set of 'With Love'

King Frederik makes rare move after four-day trip with Queen Mary

King Frederik makes rare move after four-day trip with Queen Mary
The King of Denmark, Frederik, hosts ‘public audience’ at his Christiansborg Palace

King Charles, Prince William may reunite with Prince Harry at Balmoral

King Charles, Prince William may reunite with Prince Harry at Balmoral
Prince Harry poised for reunion with King Charles and Prince William at Balmoral during his UK return

Archie, Lilibet steal spotlight in Meghan Markle’s new Netflix set photo dump

Archie, Lilibet steal spotlight in Meghan Markle’s new Netflix set photo dump
Meghan Markle shares first photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Netflix set

King Felipe attends key event as Leonor begins last military training course

King Felipe attends key event as Leonor begins last military training course
Princess Leonor of Spain has kicked off her last course of military training at the General Air and Space Academy of San Javier

Meghan Markle reveals her curated playlist from ‘With Love 2’ filming

Meghan Markle reveals her curated playlist from ‘With Love 2’ filming
The Duchess of Sussex shares her go-to songs that kept the set of ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 fun and energetic

Queen Mary kicks off nature week with schoolchildren in Denmark

Queen Mary kicks off nature week with schoolchildren in Denmark
Queen Mary of Denmark takes part in insect races, animal tracking, and bonfire lighting with children

Princess Kate, Prince William set to return to royal duties with special visit

Princess Kate, Prince William set to return to royal duties with special visit
Prince and Princess of Wales to highlight nature and biodiversity in first joint engagement of the season

Meghan Markle gives unusual name to Harry as he ‘feels ugly’ in her circle

Meghan Markle gives unusual name to Harry as he ‘feels ugly’ in her circle
The Duchess of Sussex finds ways to satisfy her husband Prince Harry’s ‘fragile ego’ as he ‘feels ugly in LA’

Princess Leonor kicks off final year of military training in style

Princess Leonor kicks off final year of military training in style
The Spanish Royal Family shares big career update about the eldest daughter of King Felipe, and Queen Letizia