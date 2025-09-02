Queen Camilla unveils new royal role after hosting special event at Balmoral  

Queen Camilla is celebrating a charity milestone days after hosting a special event at Balmoral Castle with King Charles III.
Her Majesty, who was initially introduced to ShelterBox and its humanitarian work in 2006, has recently visited the charity's headquarter in Cornwall to mark the 25th anniversary of the foundation.
According to media reports, Camilla met with staff and volunteers at the charity’s headquarters in Truro to review the services provided over the last 25 years for the noble cause.
During her visit, she will view displays showing how ShelterBox has emerged and successfully helped those in need.
Notably, the 78-year-old Queen became the patron of the international disaster relief charity in 2021, having previously served as president since 2007, to continue her support for victims of natural disasters.
Helston-Lizard Rotary Club’s charity foundation was established in 2000 to help eight to ten families each year.
The initiative involves sending a box that contains a family-sized tent, sleeping bags, water purification tablets, a trenching tool, and cooking pots and pans.
For those unaware, Queen Camilla’s move came after she hosted a memorable night at Balmoral with her husband, King Charles, last week, at Balmoral Castle.
In the event, several Scottish musicians and artists were invited to the Palace.