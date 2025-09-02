King Felipe attends key event as Leonor begins last military training course

Home / Royal

Princess Leonor of Spain has kicked off her last course of military training at the General Air and Space Academy of San Javier

King Felipe presided over a special event after Princess Leonor embarked on the final phase of her military training journey.

On Monday, September 1, the Royal Family of Spain took to Instagram to share about the monarch’s latest engagement, reporting that he attended a major event of the Congress of the European Society of Cardiology.

For the occasion, the Spanish King chose a grey suit, paired with a crisp white shirt and a red tie. To complete his look, Felipe wore formal black shoes.

“The King attends the “Heart and Society” session of the annual Congress of the European Society of Cardiology, which brings together experts from different parts of the world to exchange knowledge and strengthen ties in the field of research,” read the caption.

During the event, King Felipe also delivered a powerful speech, praising the experts for their incredible work in the field of cardiovascular health.

“Over these past few days you have given us a valuable example of dialogue because cardiovascular health is a global challenge and because knowledge, when placed at the service of progress, should know no borders,” the King emphasized in his speech.

King Felipe’s latest engagement came on the same day his elder daughter, Princess Leonor kicked off the final phase of her extensive military training.

To begin the last course, the Princess of Asturias visited the General Air and Space Academy of San Javier, where she toured the facility, visited the simulator area and climbed into the cockpit of a PC 21 “Pilatus”; an advanced training aircraft with which the Air and Space Force trains its future pilots.

