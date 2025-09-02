King Felipe honors officials' roles after Queen Sofia's shocking revelation 

Spain's King Felipe VI has publicly held a crucial meeting at the royal Palace after Queen Sofia's speechless revelation.
On Tuesday, September 2nd, the 57-year-old Spanish monarch hosted a traditional audience at the El Pardo Royal Palace to celebrate the new appointments of brigadier generals (army officials) and rear admirals (navy and air force officials).
The Royal Family shared the news with the caption, "The King received a group of brigade generals and rear admirals, along with colonels and ship captains, at the Royal Palace of El Pardo."
They added, "They were appointed to assume command of different military units."
The post included several images from the event, showcasing His Majesty in military uniform as he addressed the officials gathered at the Palace.
Multiple tabloids reported that these newly appointed officials had recently been promoted and assigned to lead new military roles by the King.
This royal update follows an incident where Queen Sofia made charming remarks to a man during the premiere of No Somos Nadie.
The 86-year-old Queen recalled a shopping experience with her sister and complimented a man trying on a suit, saying, "I love how you look," and even offered to pay for his jacket.
Her kind gesture reportedly stunned King Felipe during the show.