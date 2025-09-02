Home / Royal

King Felipe honors officials' roles after Queen Sofia's shocking revelation

King Felipe VI attended the prestigious event at the Royal Palace earlier this week

King Felipe honors officials' roles after Queen Sofia's shocking revelation 


Spain's King Felipe VI has publicly held a crucial meeting at the royal Palace after Queen Sofia's speechless revelation.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, the 57-year-old Spanish monarch hosted a traditional audience at the El Pardo Royal Palace to celebrate the new appointments of brigadier generals (army officials) and rear admirals (navy and air force officials). 

The Royal Family shared the news with the caption, "The King received a group of brigade generals and rear admirals, along with colonels and ship captains, at the Royal Palace of El Pardo."

They added, "They were appointed to assume command of different military units."

King Felipe honors officials roles after Queen Sofias shocking revelation

The post included several images from the event, showcasing His Majesty in military uniform as he addressed the officials gathered at the Palace. 

Multiple tabloids reported that these newly appointed officials had recently been promoted and assigned to lead new military roles by the King.

This royal update follows an incident where Queen Sofia made charming remarks to a man during the premiere of No Somos Nadie.

The 86-year-old Queen recalled a shopping experience with her sister and complimented a man trying on a suit, saying, "I love how you look," and even offered to pay for his jacket.

Her kind gesture reportedly stunned King Felipe during the show.  

You Might Like:

Kate Middleton struggles with fresh fears amid difficult return to public life

Kate Middleton struggles with fresh fears amid difficult return to public life
The Princess of Wales has been left with a packed schedule as more duties fall to her and Prince William

Prince George enters final year before major move in education

Prince George enters final year before major move in education
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ son kicked off his Year 8 with a big decision on where to continue his studies next year

Queen Camilla unveils new royal role after hosting special event at Balmoral

Queen Camilla unveils new royal role after hosting special event at Balmoral
Her Majesty attended a prestigious royal event at Cornwall without her husband, King Charles III

Kate Middleton advocates for Harry, Meghan amid Royal title row

Kate Middleton advocates for Harry, Meghan amid Royal title row
Princess Kate makes feelings clear on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal titles row with Prince William

Prince Haakon marks special visit after court released stepson’s trial date

Prince Haakon marks special visit after court released stepson’s trial date
Crown Prince Haakon shares delightful message after stepson Marius Borg Høiby was charged with four counts of rape

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet monitor mom Meghan's Netflix series' filming

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet monitor mom Meghan's Netflix series' filming
Meghan Markle drops exciting new photos of kids Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet from the set of 'With Love'

King Frederik makes rare move after four-day trip with Queen Mary

King Frederik makes rare move after four-day trip with Queen Mary
The King of Denmark, Frederik, hosts ‘public audience’ at his Christiansborg Palace

King Charles, Prince William may reunite with Prince Harry at Balmoral

King Charles, Prince William may reunite with Prince Harry at Balmoral
Prince Harry poised for reunion with King Charles and Prince William at Balmoral during his UK return

Archie, Lilibet steal spotlight in Meghan Markle’s new Netflix set photo dump

Archie, Lilibet steal spotlight in Meghan Markle’s new Netflix set photo dump
Meghan Markle shares first photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Netflix set

King Felipe attends key event as Leonor begins last military training course

King Felipe attends key event as Leonor begins last military training course
Princess Leonor of Spain has kicked off her last course of military training at the General Air and Space Academy of San Javier

Meghan Markle reveals her curated playlist from ‘With Love 2’ filming

Meghan Markle reveals her curated playlist from ‘With Love 2’ filming
The Duchess of Sussex shares her go-to songs that kept the set of ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 fun and energetic

Queen Mary kicks off nature week with schoolchildren in Denmark

Queen Mary kicks off nature week with schoolchildren in Denmark
Queen Mary of Denmark takes part in insect races, animal tracking, and bonfire lighting with children