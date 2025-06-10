Kanye West, Diddy, Cardi B mocked during 2025 BET Awards over ongoing scandals  

Kevin Hart has brutally trolled controversial rappers Kanye West, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and Cardi B during the 2025 BET Awards ceremony.
The 45-year-old American comedian and actor hosted the star-studded event on Monday, June 9th, at the Peacock Theater in New York City.
While opening his monologue, Hart took a direct aim at the disgraced hip-hop mogul who has been facing racketeering and trafficking charges since his 2024 September arrest, saying he was "shutting down after parties" following the awards gala.
He further joked, "Take your asses home after this; that's why I did this on a Monday People gotta go to work tomorrow."
For those unaware, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star threw shade at Diddy’s alleged controversial parties infamously known as "freak offs."
What isSean Diddy Combs' controversy:
The Bad Boy Records CEO is currently facing a high-profile trial over the serious charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Why Cardi B faces mockery during BET Awards?
During the BET Awards ceremony, Hart also mocked Cardi B over her new boyfriend, Stefon Digg’s ongoing investigation after a video of him having a pink, crystallized substance while on a yacht went viral.
He said, "No yachts, no boats. Cardi B, no pink stuff. What the f---, none of that stuff. Everybody's gonna get hit tonight. We're live. It's gonna be a good time."
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's controversial Grammys walk:
Later on, Hart cheekily shouted at the organizers of the BET Awards for not letting in Kanye West similarly to avoid his bold appearance similarly the 2025 Grammys red carpet alongside his wife, Bianca Censori.
In February this year, West’s model wife walked the red carpet in a sheer transparent dress, revealing her private body parts, which sparked outrage among fans.