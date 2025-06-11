Justin Baldoni's lawyer calls Blake Lively lawsuit dismissal ‘false’ win

Justin Baldoni‘s lawyer Bryan Freedman has gives his verdict on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ “false” win.
On June 9, Judge Lewis J. Liman granted motions to dismiss the $400 million lawsuit against the Gossip Girl alum and her husband.
The lawyer recently told Just Jared, “Ms. Lively and her team’s predictable declaration of victory is false, so let us be clear about the latest ruling. While the Court dismissed the defamation related claims, the Court has invited us to amend four out of the seven claims against Ms. Lively, which will showcase additional evidence and refined allegations.”
He added, “This case is about false accusations of sexual harassment and retaliation and a nonexistent smear campaign, which Ms. Lively’s own team conveniently describes as ‘untraceable’ because they cannot prove what never happened.”
Bryan also claimed that Blake’s “own claims” are not true, and by using “facts” court will be on “out side.”
“We march forward with the same confidence that we had when Ms. Lively and her cohorts initiated this battle and look forward to her forthcoming deposition, which I will be taking,” he noted.
Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively's upcoming case trial:
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s official case trial, during which both are expected to testify, is set to schedule for March 2026.