Scarlett Johansson admits feeling 'cagey' working on Marvel movies

Scarlett Johansson has opened up about feeling "a little cagey" while working on Marvel blockbusters.
The renowned star played Black Widow Natasha Romanoff in films including The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and her own solo spin-off Black Widow.
During a chat with Interview magazine, Scarlett shared, "Some of the films that I did for Marvel engaged my character more than others. Like in Captain America: The Winter Soldier with Chris [Evans], we were really dynamic.”
She added, “In some of the other films, the cast was so enormous and there was so much plot to serve that you start to feel like you’re a device to move it along. And if you’re committed to five and a half months of that, it’s like: ‘Okay. I can’t paint my nails, I can’t get a haircut.”
Scarlett revealed that often time she used to think her her work was not “engaging.”
Scarlett Johansson shares reason for removing Thunderbolts* credits:
Scarlett Johansson, who was the executive producer of Thunderbolts*, told the media outlet, “I asked to have my credit removed because I wasn’t involved.”
Thunderbolts* has earned approximately $370 million worldwide at the box office.