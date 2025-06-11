Kim Kardashian breaks silence on ICE raids in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian has released a bombshell statement against the recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Los Angeles.
Last week, ICE arrested 44 individuals as part of an operation to enforce "immigration law and remove criminal aliens from Los Angeles communities.”
On Tuesday, June 10, the SKIMS founder condemned the raids in her official statement, released on Instagram Stories.
The Kardashians star penned, "When we're told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals - great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have speak up. We have to do what's right."
Kim added, "Growing up in LA, I've seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family. No matter where you fall politically, it's clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants.”
The mother-of four said that they couldn't turn a blind eye when fear and injustice prevented people from living their lives freely and safely.
Kim concluded her statement, "There HAS to be a BETTER way."