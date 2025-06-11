Miley Cyrus finally opens up about family rift in bombshell statement

Miley Cyrus has made bombshell claims about her family feud.
Back in 2022, the Flowers singer’s family made headlines due to her parent’s divorce.
Her siblings’ Trace, Brandi, Noah and Braison all took sides in Billy Ray and Tish's split, leading to a family divide.
During a chat with Monica Lewinsky on Wondery’s Reclaiming, Miley shared, “Half of us weren't speaking to each other at one point, and we cleaned all that up.”
The Grammy winner added, “That was a really important part of my year this year, was all of my family putting those lines of communication back together. A lot because of, you know, I had a lot of loyalty to my mom, the way that families do when parents get divorced."
Miley took side of her mother, meanwhile Noah and Braison skipped their mum’s wedding in 2023.
"As we start bringing some happiness and joy into each other's life, then we'll just be in a better place to have these conversations. 'Cause I'd rather get it balanced first," she noted.
Miley Cyrus supported mum during family feud:
Miley Cyrus' mother Tish Cyrus tied the knot with Dominic Purcell in 2023.
The Disney alum attended the wedding to support her mom, despite some siblings being unable to attend.