Brad Pitt makes rare remark on potential collaboration with Tom Cruise

Brad Pitt has put forward a hilarious demand for the film collaboration with Tom Cruise.
On Monday night, the Fight Club actor attended the Mexico City premiere of his upcoming film F1 with cast members, attracting a huge crowd.
While talking about the movie with Enews, Brad excitedly noted, "It's big, it's huge, the driving is something off the charts, but on top of it, it's really fun."
When asked about his reaction to Tom praising the film, Brad noted, "It's so sweet, you know, yeah it's sweet."
Giving a little throwback, Brad shared that he and Tom enjoyed go-karting in the 90s.
The interviewer then asked if fans can see the iconic duo together in films; he teasingly replied, "Well, I'm not gonna hang my [explicit] off air plane like that," referring to Tom's renowned scene from Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.
Brad noted, "So, when he does something again, that's on the ground."
Brad also confessed that during their racing days, Tom always took the lead.
About the F1 movie
The F1 movie follows the story of Sonny Hayes in the 1990s, who was the most promising driver, but an accident on the track nearly ended his career.
He returns to the sport thirty years later after the owner of a struggling F1 team convinces Sonny to make a comeback.
The F1 is slated to be released in theatres on June 27, 2025, and also stars British racer Lewis Hamilton, who is also the producer on the film.