Entertainment

Brad Pitt makes rare remark on potential collaboration with Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise has dubbed Brad Pitt as an excellent driver and showed excitement about watching the 'F1' movie

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Brad Pitt makes rare remark on potential collaboration with Tom Cruise


Brad Pitt has put forward a hilarious demand for the film collaboration with Tom Cruise.

On Monday night, the Fight Club actor attended the Mexico City premiere of his upcoming film F1 with cast members, attracting a huge crowd.

While talking about the movie with Enews, Brad excitedly noted, "It's big, it's huge, the driving is something off the charts, but on top of it, it's really fun."

When asked about his reaction to Tom praising the film, Brad noted, "It's so sweet, you know, yeah it's sweet."

Giving a little throwback, Brad shared that he and Tom enjoyed go-karting in the 90s.

The interviewer then asked if fans can see the iconic duo together in films; he teasingly replied, "Well, I'm not gonna hang my [explicit] off air plane like that," referring to Tom's renowned scene from Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

Brad noted, "So, when he does something again, that's on the ground."

Brad also confessed that during their racing days, Tom always took the lead.

About the F1 movie

The F1 movie follows the story of Sonny Hayes in the 1990s, who was the most promising driver, but an accident on the track nearly ended his career.

He returns to the sport thirty years later after the owner of a struggling F1 team convinces Sonny to make a comeback.

The F1 is slated to be released in theatres on June 27, 2025, and also stars British racer Lewis Hamilton, who is also the producer on the film.

Ben Affleck takes bold decision to completely cut ties with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck takes bold decision to completely cut ties with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finalised their divorce earlier this year
Scarlett Johansson admits feeling 'cagey' working on Marvel movies
Scarlett Johansson admits feeling 'cagey' working on Marvel movies
Scarlett Johansson shares her experience working with 'enormous' cast on Marvel film set
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on ICE raids in Los Angeles
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on ICE raids in Los Angeles
Kim Kardashian issues bombshell statement on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids
Ed Sheeran shares extreme security measures after break-in attempt
Ed Sheeran shares extreme security measures after break-in attempt
Ed Sheeran opens up about protecting family and kids after attempted break-in
Miley Cyrus finally opens up about family rift in bombshell statement
Miley Cyrus finally opens up about family rift in bombshell statement
Miley Cyrus shares how her family got together after their ‘dark decade’
Justin Baldoni's lawyer calls Blake Lively lawsuit dismissal ‘false’ win
Justin Baldoni's lawyer calls Blake Lively lawsuit dismissal ‘false’ win
Justin Baldoni's legal team release a statement on Blake Lively countersuit dismissal
Selena Gomez drops heartwarming clip with Benny Blanco amid baby dreams
Selena Gomez drops heartwarming clip with Benny Blanco amid baby dreams
'Only Murder In The Building' star dropped an adorable video with Benny Blanco
Miley Cyrus reveals why her siblings were ‘humiliated’ by her early image
Miley Cyrus reveals why her siblings were ‘humiliated’ by her early image
'Flowers' singer reflected on navigating fame in her early age
Talking Heads alum David Byrne announces new album and world tour
Talking Heads alum David Byrne announces new album and world tour
David Byrne will stop across North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe for his world tour
Snoop Dogg pays touching tribute to wife as BET honors him with ultimate icon
Snoop Dogg pays touching tribute to wife as BET honors him with ultimate icon
Snoop Dogg received the honor along with Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx and Kirk Franklin
Beyoncé plans big move to guarantee 'Cowboy Carter' UK tour success
Beyoncé plans big move to guarantee 'Cowboy Carter' UK tour success
'Halo' singer is facing a struggle to sell out seats on the UK leg of her 'Cowboy Carter' tour
Patricia Fuenmayor, former Miss Venezuela, passes away at 51
Patricia Fuenmayor, former Miss Venezuela, passes away at 51
Patricia Fuenmayor's death news was shared by Univision’s Despierta América, where she worked as a correspondent