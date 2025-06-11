Entertainment

Ed Sheeran shares extreme security measures after break-in attempt

Ed Sheeran opens up about protecting family and kids after attempted break-in

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Ed Sheeran shares extreme security measures after break-in attempt
Ed Sheeran shares extreme security measures after break-in attempt

Ed Sheeran has opened up about his extreme security measures after an attempted break-in.

The Shape of You singer lives in a sprawling estate in West Sussex, which consists of five houses he bought in 2012.

During his appearance on the Louis Theroux Podcast, Ed revealed that he has 24-hour security at his Suffolk home.

He said, “I do think that there is a different kind of normal that is our business. I have like 24-hour security on my house. I have security with my kids. I have security with me. I have security with my wife, just because there have been a couple of weird things over the years that have happened.”

Ed explained, “Just so you know, there are lots of dangerous people out there. We’ve had like you know, a break-in attempt. In my industry, that’s normal. That’s kind of like an underlying thing that no one really talks about, but that is kind of a part of being in the public eye.”

The pop icon told the host that his children had not “signed up” to being famous

About Ed Sheeran family:

Ed Sheeran tied the knot with his childhood friend Cherry Seaborn in 2018.

The romantic couple welcomed their first child, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in 2020, and Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran in 2022.

Scarlett Johansson admits feeling 'cagey' working on Marvel movies
Scarlett Johansson admits feeling 'cagey' working on Marvel movies
Scarlett Johansson shares her experience working with 'enormous' cast on Marvel film
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on ICE raids in Los Angeles
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on ICE raids in Los Angeles
Kim Kardashian issues bombshell statement on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids
Miley Cyrus finally opens up about family rift in bombshell statement
Miley Cyrus finally opens up about family rift in bombshell statement
Miley Cyrus shares how her family got together after their ‘dark decade’
Justin Baldoni's lawyer calls Blake Lively lawsuit dismissal ‘false’ win
Justin Baldoni's lawyer calls Blake Lively lawsuit dismissal ‘false’ win
Justin Baldoni's legal team release a statement on Blake Lively countersuit dismissal
Selena Gomez drops heartwarming clip with Benny Blanco amid baby dreams
Selena Gomez drops heartwarming clip with Benny Blanco amid baby dreams
'Only Murder In The Building' star dropped an adorable video with Benny Blanco
Miley Cyrus reveals why her siblings were ‘humiliated’ by her early image
Miley Cyrus reveals why her siblings were ‘humiliated’ by her early image
'Flowers' singer reflected on navigating fame in her early age
Talking Heads alum David Byrne announces new album and world tour
Talking Heads alum David Byrne announces new album and world tour
David Byrne will stop across North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe for his world tour
Snoop Dogg pays touching tribute to wife as BET honors him with ultimate icon
Snoop Dogg pays touching tribute to wife as BET honors him with ultimate icon
Snoop Dogg received the honor along with Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx and Kirk Franklin
Beyoncé plans big move to guarantee 'Cowboy Carter' UK tour success
Beyoncé plans big move to guarantee 'Cowboy Carter' UK tour success
'Halo' singer is facing a struggle to sell out seats on the UK leg of her 'Cowboy Carter' tour
Patricia Fuenmayor, former Miss Venezuela, passes away at 51
Patricia Fuenmayor, former Miss Venezuela, passes away at 51
Patricia Fuenmayor's death news was shared by Univision’s Despierta América, where she worked as a correspondent
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz left uninformed about David’s big honour
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz left uninformed about David’s big honour
David Beckham is set to be knighted by King Charles III this week
Billie Eilish makes emotional plea after intimate snaps with Nat Wolff leak
Billie Eilish makes emotional plea after intimate snaps with Nat Wolff leak
Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish were photographed sharing a steamy kiss during their Venice getaway