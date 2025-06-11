Ed Sheeran shares extreme security measures after break-in attempt

Ed Sheeran has opened up about his extreme security measures after an attempted break-in.
The Shape of You singer lives in a sprawling estate in West Sussex, which consists of five houses he bought in 2012.
During his appearance on the Louis Theroux Podcast, Ed revealed that he has 24-hour security at his Suffolk home.
He said, “I do think that there is a different kind of normal that is our business. I have like 24-hour security on my house. I have security with my kids. I have security with me. I have security with my wife, just because there have been a couple of weird things over the years that have happened.”
Ed explained, “Just so you know, there are lots of dangerous people out there. We’ve had like you know, a break-in attempt. In my industry, that’s normal. That’s kind of like an underlying thing that no one really talks about, but that is kind of a part of being in the public eye.”
The pop icon told the host that his children had not “signed up” to being famous
About Ed Sheeran family:
Ed Sheeran tied the knot with his childhood friend Cherry Seaborn in 2018.
The romantic couple welcomed their first child, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in 2020, and Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran in 2022.