Scarlett Johansson breaks silence on missing 'Thunderbolts*' producer credit

'Black Widow' star revealed that she asked Marvel to remove her executive producer credit for 'Thunderbolts*'

Scarlett Johansson has finally shed light on the unexpected removal of her producer credit from Marvel's hit Thunderbolts* film.

While conversing at the Interview Magazine, the Black Widow revealed that she asked Marvel to remove her executive producer credit for Thunderbolts*.

“It’s the opening day of a movie that basically you are the seventh Thunderbolt in. Your character is all over this movie…. You are an executive producer on it. Congratulations,” Harbour said during the chat.

“I asked to have my credit removed because I wasn’t involved,” Johansson replied.

Elsewhere in her interview, she also disclosed that her co-stars faced similar feeling while playing the same character for a decade or more.

To note, Johansson played Black Widow in the MCU for 11 years.

“Some of the films that I did for Marvel engaged my character more than others,” she said.

The Lucy star added, “Like in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ with Chris [Evans], we were really dynamic. In some of the other films, the cast was so enormous and there was so much plot to serve that you start to feel like you’re a device to move it along. And if you’re committed to five and a half months of that, it’s like, ‘Okay. I can’t paint my nails, I can’t get a haircut.’ These sound like silly problems, but your identity is wrapped up in this job for a long time, and if you’re not doing engaging work as an actor, you feel a little cagey sometimes.”

Thunderbolts*

Marvel tentpole Thunderbolts* opened in theaters in May.

The star studded cast included Harbour alongside Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis Dreyfus and more.

