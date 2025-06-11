Entertainment

Dakota Johnson reveals honest take on home décor amid Chris Martin breakup

The 'Materialists' actress and Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, began dating in 2017

Dakota Johnson reveals honest take on home décor amid Chris Martin breakup 

Dakota Johnson has taken another bombshell lie detector test after splitting up with her boyfriend, Chris Martin.

The Madame Web starlet received Vanity Fair's lie detector test on Thursday, June 5th, while promoting her upcoming movie, Materialists.

During the lighthearted conversation, Johnson was asked whether she had lied to any of her close friends about liking their home decoration when she had not.

In response, the 35-year-old American actress disclosed, "Yeah, you have to," to which the tabloid's polygraph specialist stated, "She’s being truthful." 

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress continued, "You can’t go in and be like, ‘Ugh, Leslie, what did you do?’ You have to go, ‘Ah, look what you did! Amazing.’ Like that."

Johnson also shared her honest take on decorating her residence while keeping a few design trends in mind. 

Materialists release date: 

The Daddio actress' new romance-comedy film is set to release across theatres on June 13th, 2025.

The movie also starred Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans, Dasha Nekrasova, Zoe Winters, and others.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's relationship timeline:

Dakota Johnson made these comments after ending her nearly eight-year on-and-off relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

As reported by People, an insider has confirmed the break up between the couple, who initially sparked romance speculations in November 2017.

"It feels final this time," the tipster told the publication.

In addition to this, Johnson was also spotted without wearing her engagement last week, leaving fans speculating whether the two parted ways.

As of now, neither Dakota Johnson nor Chris Martin has confirmed their alleged break up. 

Are Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom headed for split?
Are Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom headed for split?
'Dark Horse' singer and the 'Troy' star’s engagement is reportedly over
Zoe Saldaña poses with her sons at red carpet of 'Elio' world premiere
Zoe Saldaña poses with her sons at red carpet of 'Elio' world premiere
Zoe Saldaña's three sons joined her at the world premiere of 'Elio' with their matching tuxes
Ben Affleck takes bold decision to completely cut ties with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck takes bold decision to completely cut ties with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finalised their divorce earlier this year
Brad Pitt makes rare remark on potential collaboration with Tom Cruise
Brad Pitt makes rare remark on potential collaboration with Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise has dubbed Brad Pitt as an excellent driver and showed excitement about watching the 'F1' movie
Scarlett Johansson admits feeling 'cagey' working on Marvel movies
Scarlett Johansson admits feeling 'cagey' working on Marvel movies
Scarlett Johansson shares her experience working with 'enormous' cast on Marvel film set
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on ICE raids in Los Angeles
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on ICE raids in Los Angeles
Kim Kardashian issues bombshell statement on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids
Ed Sheeran shares extreme security measures after break-in attempt
Ed Sheeran shares extreme security measures after break-in attempt
Ed Sheeran opens up about protecting family and kids after attempted break-in
Miley Cyrus finally opens up about family rift in bombshell statement
Miley Cyrus finally opens up about family rift in bombshell statement
Miley Cyrus shares how her family got together after their ‘dark decade’
Justin Baldoni's lawyer calls Blake Lively lawsuit dismissal ‘false’ win
Justin Baldoni's lawyer calls Blake Lively lawsuit dismissal ‘false’ win
Justin Baldoni's legal team release a statement on Blake Lively countersuit dismissal
Selena Gomez drops heartwarming clip with Benny Blanco amid baby dreams
Selena Gomez drops heartwarming clip with Benny Blanco amid baby dreams
'Only Murder In The Building' star dropped an adorable video with Benny Blanco
Miley Cyrus reveals why her siblings were ‘humiliated’ by her early image
Miley Cyrus reveals why her siblings were ‘humiliated’ by her early image
'Flowers' singer reflected on navigating fame in her early age
Talking Heads alum David Byrne announces new album and world tour
Talking Heads alum David Byrne announces new album and world tour
David Byrne will stop across North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe for his world tour