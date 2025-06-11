Dakota Johnson reveals honest take on home décor amid Chris Martin breakup 

Dakota Johnson has taken another bombshell lie detector test after splitting up with her boyfriend, Chris Martin.
The Madame Web starlet received Vanity Fair's lie detector test on Thursday, June 5th, while promoting her upcoming movie, Materialists.
During the lighthearted conversation, Johnson was asked whether she had lied to any of her close friends about liking their home decoration when she had not.
In response, the 35-year-old American actress disclosed, "Yeah, you have to," to which the tabloid's polygraph specialist stated, "She’s being truthful."
The Fifty Shades of Grey actress continued, "You can’t go in and be like, ‘Ugh, Leslie, what did you do?’ You have to go, ‘Ah, look what you did! Amazing.’ Like that."
Johnson also shared her honest take on decorating her residence while keeping a few design trends in mind.
Materialists release date:
The Daddio actress' new romance-comedy film is set to release across theatres on June 13th, 2025.
The movie also starred Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans, Dasha Nekrasova, Zoe Winters, and others.
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's relationship timeline:
Dakota Johnson made these comments after ending her nearly eight-year on-and-off relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.
As reported by People, an insider has confirmed the break up between the couple, who initially sparked romance speculations in November 2017.
"It feels final this time," the tipster told the publication.
In addition to this, Johnson was also spotted without wearing her engagement last week, leaving fans speculating whether the two parted ways.
As of now, neither Dakota Johnson nor Chris Martin has confirmed their alleged break up.