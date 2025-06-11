Zoe Saldaña poses with her sons at red carpet of 'Elio' world premiere

Zoe Saldaña's three sons tagged along with her for the world premiere of her upcoming children's movie, Elio.
On Tuesday, the Avatar actress was joined by her kids; twins Bowie and Cy, 10, and her youngest, Zen, 8, at the Los Angeles premiere.
For the special event, the boys looked dapper in their matching navy blazers, white button-downs, dark blue jeans and sneakers.
While Zoe slipped into a brown turtleneck blouse with a mustard pencil skirt.
She completed the look with brown shoes, and her hair were styled in a slicked-back bun.
Her appearance with her boys came after she revealed that she gets "cool points" from her children for doing children's movies.
During her appearance on Good Morning America, Zoe spoke about working on the Disney film, noting, "Since becoming a parent, incorporating what I do – my art – into a genre that caters to children has always been a great interest to me."
The Guardians of the Galaxy actress also revealed that she got the green light from her boys, whom she shares with her husband Marco Perego.
About Elio
Elio follows the story of space enthusiasts with "an active imagination," who goes on an adventure and forms bonds with aliens.
The animation is slated to be released in theatres on June 20, 2025.