Sabrina Carpenter drops peeks into ‘Man’s Best Friend’ album playdate

Sabrina Carpenter has shared sweet peeks of adorable moments from her intimate Man’s Best Friend album listening party.
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 14, the Espresso hitmaker shared a slew of glimpses into her private event in Los Angels.
She kicked of her photo dump with a black and white image group photo with her fans which was followed a solo shot of Carpenter.
The image captured the Please, Please, Please singer seated at a piano during the event, holding a wine glass and looking stunning in a golden ensemble.
In one of the images, Carpenter could be seen dancing her heart out with a group of her fans.
“Last night was the first playdate for Man’s Best Friend!” she wrote in the caption.
The 26-year-old singer went on to share, “I asked 26 of my beautiful LA fans to meet at a private location and then get on a bus to come meet me at the studio where I got to play the whole album for them.”
“They were gracious enough to let me take their phones so they were totally present and respectful and amazing and it was genuinely one of my favorite nights in such a long time! The excitement I get to play this album top to bottom is really like no other record I’ve made,” she added.
Man's Best Friend is the upcoming seventh studio album of Sabrina Carpenter, which is set to be released on August 29, 2025, by Island Records.