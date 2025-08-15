Home / Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter drops peeks into ‘Man’s Best Friend’ album playdate

'Man's Best Friend' is the upcoming seventh studio album of Sabrina Carpenter, which is set to release this month


Sabrina Carpenter has shared sweet peeks of adorable moments from her intimate Man’s Best Friend album listening party.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 14, the Espresso hitmaker shared a slew of glimpses into her private event in Los Angels.

She kicked of her photo dump with a black and white image group photo with her fans which was followed a solo shot of Carpenter.

The image captured the Please, Please, Please singer seated at a piano during the event, holding a wine glass and looking stunning in a golden ensemble.

In one of the images, Carpenter could be seen dancing her heart out with a group of her fans.

“Last night was the first playdate for Man’s Best Friend!” she wrote in the caption.

The 26-year-old singer went on to share, “I asked 26 of my beautiful LA fans to meet at a private location and then get on a bus to come meet me at the studio where I got to play the whole album for them.”

“They were gracious enough to let me take their phones so they were totally present and respectful and amazing and it was genuinely one of my favorite nights in such a long time! The excitement I get to play this album top to bottom is really like no other record I’ve made,” she added.

Man's Best Friend is the upcoming seventh studio album of Sabrina Carpenter, which is set to be released on August 29, 2025, by Island Records. 

You Might Like:

Justin Timberlake’s wife drops glimpse into family summer amid his health woes

Justin Timberlake’s wife drops glimpse into family summer amid his health woes
Jessica Biel's glimpse into the family's vacation comes two weeks after Justin confessed about Lyme battle

Zendaya’s 10 most show-stopping red carpet looks till date

Zendaya’s 10 most show-stopping red carpet looks till date
Here are 10 moments when Zendaya stole the red carpet and captured fans’ hearts with her impeccable style

Pete Davidson calls out paparazzi for ‘traumatic’ scrutiny

Pete Davidson calls out paparazzi for ‘traumatic’ scrutiny
Pete Davidson is currently expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Emily Blunt debuts dramatic hair transformation on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Emily Blunt debuts dramatic hair transformation on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set
Emily Blunt is reprising her quick-witted role of Emily Charlton in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Millie Bobby Brown makes exciting family announcement with cute baby photo

Millie Bobby Brown makes exciting family announcement with cute baby photo
Millie Bobby Brown drops breathtaking photos featuring Jake Bongiovi and a baby with heartfelt update

Kourtney Kardashian drops photo dump with Travis Barker from family vacay

Kourtney Kardashian drops photo dump with Travis Barker from family vacay
Kourtney Kardashian dives underwater to see the Christ of the Abyss statue with husband Travis Barker

Jennifer Lopez hails ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ role as ‘dream come true’

Jennifer Lopez hails ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ role as ‘dream come true’
JLo’s upcoming musical film ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ is slated to release on October 10, 2025

Jonas Brothers drop exciting video amid hit Greetings from Your Hometown Tour

Jonas Brothers drop exciting video amid hit Greetings from Your Hometown Tour
The Jonas Brothers are currently on their 13th concert tour in celebration of the band’s milestone 20th anniversary

Angelina Jolie may expose Brad Pitt in candid memoir

Angelina Jolie may expose Brad Pitt in candid memoir
The 'Maria' star’s book would take the former couple’s nine-year feud to a whole new level

Pete Davidson reveals truth about Ariana Grande’s viral manhood claim

Pete Davidson reveals truth about Ariana Grande’s viral manhood claim
The 'SNL' alum confessed that it made him weird to see his manhood become a running joke

Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift breaking her major ‘New Heights’ record

Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift breaking her major ‘New Heights’ record
Taylor Swift dethrones Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, with her latest record-breaking achievement

Taylor Swift weaves William Shakespeare into her new album?

Taylor Swift weaves William Shakespeare into her new album?
The 'Lover' singer released the cover and tracklist for her 12th studio album