Jennifer Lopez sends cheerful message to fans ahead of LV residency 

Jennifer Lopez has shared a delightful message to her fans ahead of Las Vegas residency.
During a chat with Out Magazine for a detailed interview for its September/October cover story, JLo gave a message to fans who are tired from the worries of the world.
She said, “Come play with me. We’ll sing, we’ll dance. We’ll forget about the troubles of the world for a little while. That’s what I’ve always been here for. That’s always been my mission with my music and my performing and my movies.”
Jennifer said that her aim “is to help people sing and feel and cry if they need to and dance and scream and have a good time. And … remember that there is joy in the world, and there is love in the world.”
The Atlas actress performed the last concert of Up All Night Tour on August 12.
She will start the Up All Night residency again at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas after three months.
Jennifer’s Las Vegas residency is set to run from December 30, 2025, to March 28, 2026, as per The Nation.
The pop icon is set to perform 12 shows during this period.