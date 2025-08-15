Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez sends cheerful message to fans ahead of LV residency

Jennifer Lopez set to kick start Up All Night residency in Las Vegas after three months

Jennifer Lopez sends cheerful message to fans ahead of LV residency
Jennifer Lopez sends cheerful message to fans ahead of LV residency 

Jennifer Lopez has shared a delightful message to her fans ahead of Las Vegas residency.

During a chat with Out Magazine for a detailed interview for its September/October cover story, JLo gave a message to fans who are tired from the worries of the world.

She said, “Come play with me. We’ll sing, we’ll dance. We’ll forget about the troubles of the world for a little while. That’s what I’ve always been here for. That’s always been my mission with my music and my performing and my movies.”

Jennifer said that her aim “is to help people sing and feel and cry if they need to and dance and scream and have a good time. And … remember that there is joy in the world, and there is love in the world.”

The Atlas actress performed the last concert of Up All Night Tour on August 12.

She will start the Up All Night residency again at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas after three months.

Jennifer’s Las Vegas residency is set to run from December 30, 2025, to March 28, 2026, as per The Nation

The pop icon is set to perform 12 shows during this period.

You Might Like:

Hailey Bieber melts hearts with adorable tribute to husband Justin

Hailey Bieber melts hearts with adorable tribute to husband Justin
The Rhode founder gushed over her husband, Justin Bieber in a touching tribute

‘Young Sheldon’ star Iain Armitage thanks Warner Bros. for heartfelt surprise

‘Young Sheldon’ star Iain Armitage thanks Warner Bros. for heartfelt surprise
Iain Armitage is known for his role of Sheldon Cooper on the Netflix hit series 'Young Sheldon'

Dua Lipa heats up Ibiza’s waters with paddleboard yoga moves

Dua Lipa heats up Ibiza’s waters with paddleboard yoga moves
The 'Levitating' singer spotted doing yoga on a paddleboard in the Mediterranean Sea

Ross King breaks silence on joining ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2025

Ross King breaks silence on joining ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2025
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ finally announced thirteenth celebrity contestant, Ross King

Adam Levine talks about ‘addiction’ in Maroon 5's new song 'Love is Like'

Adam Levine talks about ‘addiction’ in Maroon 5's new song 'Love is Like'
Maroon 5 releases new single after former member Mickey Madden accused of attacking wife

Victoria, David Beckham slammed after scathing reaction on son’s vow renewal

Victoria, David Beckham slammed after scathing reaction on son’s vow renewal
Nicola Peltz's longtime friend blasted Beckhams amid ongoing rift in scathing Instagram comment

Justin Timberlake’s wife drops glimpse into family summer amid his health woes

Justin Timberlake’s wife drops glimpse into family summer amid his health woes
Jessica Biel's glimpse into the family's vacation comes two weeks after Justin confessed about Lyme battle

Zendaya’s 10 most show-stopping red carpet looks till date

Zendaya’s 10 most show-stopping red carpet looks till date
Here are 10 moments when Zendaya stole the red carpet and captured fans’ hearts with her impeccable style

Pete Davidson calls out paparazzi for ‘traumatic’ scrutiny

Pete Davidson calls out paparazzi for ‘traumatic’ scrutiny
Pete Davidson is currently expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Sabrina Carpenter drops peeks into ‘Man’s Best Friend’ album playdate

Sabrina Carpenter drops peeks into ‘Man’s Best Friend’ album playdate
'Man's Best Friend' is the upcoming seventh studio album of Sabrina Carpenter, which is set to release this month

Emily Blunt debuts dramatic hair transformation on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Emily Blunt debuts dramatic hair transformation on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set
Emily Blunt is reprising her quick-witted role of Emily Charlton in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Millie Bobby Brown makes exciting family announcement with cute baby photo

Millie Bobby Brown makes exciting family announcement with cute baby photo
Millie Bobby Brown drops breathtaking photos featuring Jake Bongiovi and a baby with heartfelt update