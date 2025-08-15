Millie Bobby Brown makes exciting family announcement with cute baby photo

Millie Bobby Brown shared an exciting personal update with adorable photos from a special event.
As Stranger Things Eleven's fans wait for the fifth and final season of the sci-fi series, Millie treats them to adorable photos from her "big sister's" Paige Brown's dreamy wedding.
The Enola Holmes actress, who channelled Elsa as a bridesmaid at her sister's wedding took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 15 to share exciting glimpses of the event.
Millie turned heads in an ice-blue off-shoulder gown, featuring a huge tale and side slit.
For the accessories, she opted for golden dainty studs and a handcuff.
Millie let her dark tresses cascading down her shoulders parted from the centre.
While Paige, the bride, looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a sheer wedding gown in cream colour as she flashed a wide smile while walking down the aisle with her better half.
The carousel of photos also featured a photo of Millie holding a cute little baby and a flower bouquet.
Next in line was a candid click of the actress and her husband Jake Bongiovi, both looking at the camera with happy expressions.
"big sis said “I do”" wrote Millie in the caption of her post which garnered hundreds of wishes from her fans, congratulating her sister on her special day.
Millie Bobby Brown, who is eagerly waiting for the releases of Stranger Things season 5 tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi in 2024.