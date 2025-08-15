Victoria, David Beckham slammed after scathing reaction on son’s vow renewal

Nicola Peltz’s close friend Rebecca Faria blasted Brooklyn Beckham's family after couple's wedding vow renewal.
Rebecca broke her silence on the ongoing feud between Nicola, Brooklyn and the Beckhams, while reacting to their wedding vows renewal photos, shared on August 11.
"I love seeing people who spend years in therapy over toxic family ties coming here and judging someone who actually had the guts to walk away," wrote Nicola's longtime pal in the comment underneath their Instagram post.
She continued, "Everyone’s been kissing the Beckhams’ ass forever, and Nicola was the first to stand up for her values since [she] couldn’t care less about their fame or money!"
Rebecca further claimed that her friend Nicola, whom she knows "for years" is a genuine person and doesn't live in a fake world.
Defending David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's eldest son, she added, "Brooklyn is a grown man who can defend himself just fine!"
"If he walked away, it’s because he knows exactly the environment he grew up in," she noted about the 26-year-old.
In Beckham family's defence, one fan responded to Rebecca with a brutal comment calling Nicola "a toxic, controlling narcissist hell bent on turning him against his family and friends so she can have him all to herself."
To which Rebecca Faria gave a sharp reply noting, "Calling Nicola controlling is just lazy. She’s not holding anyone hostage."
"Brooklyn is a grown man who’s fully capable of making his own choices. He is an adult who’s perfectly aware of the life he wants, and he’s living it," she added.
This came just two days after an insider lift the curtain on David and Victoria's feelings on Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding vows renewal.
The source exclusively told The Sun that The Beckham family has taken Brooklyn and Nicola’s vow renewal as an unnecessary and extravagant show of wealth.
As per the insider, Brooklyn's family also believes that it was too soon as it has only been three years to their wedding.
The feud between Victoria, David and Brooklyn, Nicola sparked in 2021, nearly six months before their marriage in 2022.