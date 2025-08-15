Home / Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian drops photo dump with Travis Barker from family vacay

Kourtney Kardashian has shared glimpses from her Florida vacation with Travis Barker.

On Thursday, August 14, the reality TV star shared a photo dump on Instagram featuring her husband and son, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

She also revealed that her she’ll be jumping in the water to see the Christ of the Abyss statue during her vacay.

Kourtney captioned the post, “Moments before jumping in the water to see the Christ of the Abyss statue underwater. (Look it up)”

In one frame, the Poosh founder can be seen taking a selfie with the Blink-182 member and her toddler son.

Kourtney was looking chic in a cheetah print bikini, while Travis opted for a bright red shirt and black sunglasses.

One clip featured a mesmerizing view of the sea while people around the shore were partying.

Following her getaway update, The Kardashians star's fans rushed to the comment section to shower her with love.

A fan commented, “Kourtney you have a refreshing beauty about you that isn’t over done. Plus that bikini is EVERYTHING.”

Another praised the social media personality, “Yaaas queen, serving up some serious safari vibes in that cheetah print bikini.”

“Kourtney, you're absolutely slaying this beach look! Cheetah print bikini is the perfect choice for your getaway,” a third noted.

To note, Kourtney Kardashian has taken a break from work and is currently enjoying summer break with her family in Florida.

