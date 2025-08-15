Pete Davidson calls out paparazzi for ‘traumatic’ scrutiny

Pete Davidson has opened up about the "traumatic” experience of paparazzi scrutiny.
The former Saturday Night Live star was targeted by tabloids after he dated renowned stars including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, and Phoebe Dynevor.
During a chat with The Breakfast Club, Pete opened up about his painful experience.
He said, "It just got to a point where I was I got really tired of my whole career just being like my personal life. And living through that is it's sort of traumatic. Like not to be like lame, but like it's traumatic to live in your own crap all the time."
Pete added, "I don’t want to victimise myself in any way because I’m cool, but the sexualisation of me — if that was a girl, people would be like, there would be a march for it. Seriously. You're just talking about my d*** all day."
On the personal front, the comedian is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.
The romantic couple announced the model’s pregnancy news last month.
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt relationship:
Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt went public about their romance in March 2025.
Some tabloids reported that the romantic couple might have started dating a few months earlier before making their relationship public.