Justin Timberlake’s wife drops glimpse into family summer amid his health woes

Justin Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel has shared adorable glimpse into their family summer amid his health woes.
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 14, the 43-year-old shared a carousel of photos of herself and her two sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, five, whom she shared with Justin.
Jessica kicked of her photo dump with her bright selfie as she flashed a cheerful smile towards the camera while sporting a stylish hat and black shades.
The selfie was followed by a scenic view of what appeared to be a lake, surrounded by lush green trees and a shot of a boat floating on the water that offered tasty ice cream.
However, it was her last slide that sent her followers into a meltdown as it featured Silas and Phineas.
In the image, the brothers could be seen sharing a tender embrace outdoors under the warm sunshine, wearing colorful helmets, before testing out their skills on a skateboard and scooter.
Soon after Jessica’s post, her followers rushed to comment section to gush over the boys.
“Awww the bros hugging,” one wrote.
While another added, “Awww what an adorable pic of your boys!! Enjoy family vacation. Hope your husband is feeling ok.”
“So cute. What summer dreams are made of,” the third penned.
Jessica Biel's insight into the family's summer vacation comes just two weeks after her husband Justin Timberlake opened up about his battle with Lyme disease.