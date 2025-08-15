Home / Entertainment

Justin Timberlake’s wife drops glimpse into family summer amid his health woes

Jessica Biel's glimpse into the family's vacation comes two weeks after Justin confessed about Lyme battle

Justin Timberlake’s wife drops glimpse into family summer amid his health woes
Justin Timberlake’s wife drops glimpse into family summer amid his health woes

Justin Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel has shared adorable glimpse into their family summer amid his health woes.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 14, the 43-year-old shared a carousel of photos of herself and her two sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, five, whom she shared with Justin.

Jessica kicked of her photo dump with her bright selfie as she flashed a cheerful smile towards the camera while sporting a stylish hat and black shades.

The selfie was followed by a scenic view of what appeared to be a lake, surrounded by lush green trees and a shot of a boat floating on the water that offered tasty ice cream.

However, it was her last slide that sent her followers into a meltdown as it featured Silas and Phineas.

In the image, the brothers could be seen sharing a tender embrace outdoors under the warm sunshine, wearing colorful helmets, before testing out their skills on a skateboard and scooter.


Soon after Jessica’s post, her followers rushed to comment section to gush over the boys.

“Awww the bros hugging,” one wrote.

While another added, “Awww what an adorable pic of your boys!! Enjoy family vacation. Hope your husband is feeling ok.”

“So cute. What summer dreams are made of,” the third penned.

Jessica Biel's insight into the family's summer vacation comes just two weeks after her husband Justin Timberlake opened up about his battle with Lyme disease.

Victoria, David Beckham slammed after scathing reaction on son’s vow renewal

Victoria, David Beckham slammed after scathing reaction on son’s vow renewal
Nicola Peltz's longtime friend blasted Beckhams amid ongoing rift in scathing Instagram comment

Zendaya’s 10 most show-stopping red carpet looks till date

Zendaya’s 10 most show-stopping red carpet looks till date
Here are 10 moments when Zendaya stole the red carpet and captured fans’ hearts with her impeccable style

Pete Davidson calls out paparazzi for ‘traumatic’ scrutiny

Pete Davidson calls out paparazzi for ‘traumatic’ scrutiny
Pete Davidson is currently expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Sabrina Carpenter drops peeks into ‘Man’s Best Friend’ album playdate

Sabrina Carpenter drops peeks into ‘Man’s Best Friend’ album playdate
'Man's Best Friend' is the upcoming seventh studio album of Sabrina Carpenter, which is set to release this month

Emily Blunt debuts dramatic hair transformation on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Emily Blunt debuts dramatic hair transformation on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set
Emily Blunt is reprising her quick-witted role of Emily Charlton in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Millie Bobby Brown makes exciting family announcement with cute baby photo

Millie Bobby Brown makes exciting family announcement with cute baby photo
Millie Bobby Brown drops breathtaking photos featuring Jake Bongiovi and a baby with heartfelt update

Kourtney Kardashian drops photo dump with Travis Barker from family vacay

Kourtney Kardashian drops photo dump with Travis Barker from family vacay
Kourtney Kardashian dives underwater to see the Christ of the Abyss statue with husband Travis Barker

Jennifer Lopez hails ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ role as ‘dream come true’

Jennifer Lopez hails ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ role as ‘dream come true’
JLo’s upcoming musical film ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ is slated to release on October 10, 2025

Jonas Brothers drop exciting video amid hit Greetings from Your Hometown Tour

Jonas Brothers drop exciting video amid hit Greetings from Your Hometown Tour
The Jonas Brothers are currently on their 13th concert tour in celebration of the band’s milestone 20th anniversary

Angelina Jolie may expose Brad Pitt in candid memoir

Angelina Jolie may expose Brad Pitt in candid memoir
The 'Maria' star’s book would take the former couple’s nine-year feud to a whole new level

Pete Davidson reveals truth about Ariana Grande’s viral manhood claim

Pete Davidson reveals truth about Ariana Grande’s viral manhood claim
The 'SNL' alum confessed that it made him weird to see his manhood become a running joke

Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift breaking her major ‘New Heights’ record

Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift breaking her major ‘New Heights’ record
Taylor Swift dethrones Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, with her latest record-breaking achievement