Emily Blunt debuts dramatic hair transformation on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Emily Blunt is reprising her quick-witted role of Emily Charlton in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’


Emily Blunt has once again stepped into the shoes of Emily Charlton for The Devil Wears Prada 2 but with new locks.

On Thursday, August 14, the 42-year-old actress debuted a new bleach-blonde bob with a shadow root on the New York City set of the upcoming sequel to the hit 2006 film

In the images, making rounds on the internet, Blunt was seen wearing a black-and-red striped Coach sweater featuring an apple shape with "N.Y." embroidered in the center.

The A Quiet Place star complemented her chic outfit with a sliver tie, Dior sunglasses and vibrant red pants, which she later changed into tights.

She finished her look with a black Maison Margiela skirt, and maroon heeled ankle boots for the shoot.

The new hair is a sharp departure for her character, Emily Charlton, as she rocked her signature deep red locks in the original movie.


Earlier to this, the actress was spotted on the set of the new movie with the same red hair color and same style she had sported in the 2006 original.

Blunt is reprising her role of the former assistant to the Runway magazine Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep) in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

In addition to Blunt, Streep, Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway are also bringing back their conic roles in the sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to release in theaters on May 1, 2026.

