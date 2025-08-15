Home / Entertainment

Zendaya’s 10 most show-stopping red carpet looks till date

Here are 10 moments when Zendaya stole the red carpet and captured fans’ hearts with her impeccable style

Zendaya’s 10 most show-stopping red carpet looks till date
Zendaya’s 10 most show-stopping red carpet looks till date

Zendaya has surely mastered the art of serving looks!

The Euphoria actress has never hesitated from surprising onlookers with her extravagant style and glamorous fashion choices.

Her ethereal fashion game goes beyond her on-screen roles as she makes headlines for her real-life looks too.

From modern couture gowns to bold and daring outfits, Zendaya has cemented her status as one of the most influential style icons of all time.

Here are 10 moments Zendaya completely stole the red carpet and robbed fans heart with her style

Met Gala (2018)

Met Gala (2018)
Met Gala (2018)

For 2018's Met Gala, Zendaya opted for Joan of Arc in a silver chain-mail-inspired Atelier Versace dress with armor-like details for 2014’s Charles James: Beyond Fashion theme.

She elevated her look with a bobbed wig, Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Academy Awards (2021)

Academy Awards (2021)
Academy Awards (2021)

The Dune star dazzled in a head-to-toe canary yellow ensemble at the 2021 Academy Awards.

She paired her strapless Valentino gown with peep-toe Jimmy Choo platforms and over 183 carats of yellow diamond Bulgari jewels from the label’s new Magnifica collection.

Vanity Fair Oscars party (2018)

Vanity Fair Oscars party (2018)
Vanity Fair Oscars party (2018)

Zendaya turned heads in a custom Michael Kors Collection gown at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party in Los Angeles.

She elevated her look with minimal jewelry, a sleek bun,  smokey eye and glossy lips.

Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event (2018)

Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event
Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event

The Challengers star donned a Dice Kayek Couture dress with Christian Louboutin So Kate Bubble Pumps to attend the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event in New York.

 The Greatest Showman World Premiere (2017)

The Greatest Showman World Premiere (2017)
 'The Greatest Showman' World Premiere (2017)

Zendaya stunned the onlookers at The Greatest Showman World Premiere in New York City as she floor length tulle Viktor and Rolf dress.

Her blunt bob and structured fringe added charm to her princess-like look.

MET Gala red carpet (2017)

MET Gala red carpet (2017)
MET Gala red carpet (2017)

For 2017's MET Gala, Zendaya looked ethereal in a parrot-printed, Dolce & Gabbana gown.

She opted to serve another afrocentric hairstyle on the red carpet, pairing it with bold orange lips.

Pre-Oscar Dinner (2015)

Pre-Oscar Dinner (2015)
Pre-Oscar Dinner (2015)

Zendaya slipped into Marchesa white gown for the Pre-Oscar Dinner in 2015.

She paired the bridal-like ensemble with a glittering diamond necklace and sleek bun.

The 2nd Annual Diamond Ball (2015)

The 2nd Annual Diamond Ball (2015)
The 2nd Annual Diamond Ball (2015)

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress slayed in Rossie Assoulin, at the Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation 2nd Annual Diamond Ball in 2015.

Golden Globes (2016)

Golden Globes (2016)
Golden Globes (2016)

Zendaya made sure all eyes were on her at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards as she wore a burgundy Marchesa gown with three tiers of gorge ruffles.

She parted her hair in the middle and pushed back into easy waves, to show off her flawless makeup.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (2021)

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (2021)
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (2021)

Zendaya stunned in a Loewe ensemble at the Women in Film Honours: Trailblazers of the New Normal, held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 6, 2021.

You Might Like:

Victoria, David Beckham slammed after scathing reaction on son’s vow renewal

Victoria, David Beckham slammed after scathing reaction on son’s vow renewal
Nicola Peltz's longtime friend blasted Beckhams amid ongoing rift in scathing Instagram comment

Justin Timberlake’s wife drops glimpse into family summer amid his health woes

Justin Timberlake’s wife drops glimpse into family summer amid his health woes
Jessica Biel's glimpse into the family's vacation comes two weeks after Justin confessed about Lyme battle

Pete Davidson calls out paparazzi for ‘traumatic’ scrutiny

Pete Davidson calls out paparazzi for ‘traumatic’ scrutiny
Pete Davidson is currently expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Sabrina Carpenter drops peeks into ‘Man’s Best Friend’ album playdate

Sabrina Carpenter drops peeks into ‘Man’s Best Friend’ album playdate
'Man's Best Friend' is the upcoming seventh studio album of Sabrina Carpenter, which is set to release this month

Emily Blunt debuts dramatic hair transformation on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Emily Blunt debuts dramatic hair transformation on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set
Emily Blunt is reprising her quick-witted role of Emily Charlton in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Millie Bobby Brown makes exciting family announcement with cute baby photo

Millie Bobby Brown makes exciting family announcement with cute baby photo
Millie Bobby Brown drops breathtaking photos featuring Jake Bongiovi and a baby with heartfelt update

Kourtney Kardashian drops photo dump with Travis Barker from family vacay

Kourtney Kardashian drops photo dump with Travis Barker from family vacay
Kourtney Kardashian dives underwater to see the Christ of the Abyss statue with husband Travis Barker

Jennifer Lopez hails ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ role as ‘dream come true’

Jennifer Lopez hails ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ role as ‘dream come true’
JLo’s upcoming musical film ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ is slated to release on October 10, 2025

Jonas Brothers drop exciting video amid hit Greetings from Your Hometown Tour

Jonas Brothers drop exciting video amid hit Greetings from Your Hometown Tour
The Jonas Brothers are currently on their 13th concert tour in celebration of the band’s milestone 20th anniversary

Angelina Jolie may expose Brad Pitt in candid memoir

Angelina Jolie may expose Brad Pitt in candid memoir
The 'Maria' star’s book would take the former couple’s nine-year feud to a whole new level

Pete Davidson reveals truth about Ariana Grande’s viral manhood claim

Pete Davidson reveals truth about Ariana Grande’s viral manhood claim
The 'SNL' alum confessed that it made him weird to see his manhood become a running joke

Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift breaking her major ‘New Heights’ record

Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift breaking her major ‘New Heights’ record
Taylor Swift dethrones Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, with her latest record-breaking achievement