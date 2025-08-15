Zendaya’s 10 most show-stopping red carpet looks till date

Zendaya has surely mastered the art of serving looks!
The Euphoria actress has never hesitated from surprising onlookers with her extravagant style and glamorous fashion choices.
Her ethereal fashion game goes beyond her on-screen roles as she makes headlines for her real-life looks too.
From modern couture gowns to bold and daring outfits, Zendaya has cemented her status as one of the most influential style icons of all time.
Here are 10 moments Zendaya completely stole the red carpet and robbed fans heart with her style
Met Gala (2018)
For 2018's Met Gala, Zendaya opted for Joan of Arc in a silver chain-mail-inspired Atelier Versace dress with armor-like details for 2014’s Charles James: Beyond Fashion theme.
She elevated her look with a bobbed wig, Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Academy Awards (2021)
The Dune star dazzled in a head-to-toe canary yellow ensemble at the 2021 Academy Awards.
She paired her strapless Valentino gown with peep-toe Jimmy Choo platforms and over 183 carats of yellow diamond Bulgari jewels from the label’s new Magnifica collection.
Vanity Fair Oscars party (2018)
Zendaya turned heads in a custom Michael Kors Collection gown at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party in Los Angeles.
She elevated her look with minimal jewelry, a sleek bun, smokey eye and glossy lips.
Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event (2018)
The Challengers star donned a Dice Kayek Couture dress with Christian Louboutin So Kate Bubble Pumps to attend the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event in New York.
The Greatest Showman World Premiere (2017)
Zendaya stunned the onlookers at The Greatest Showman World Premiere in New York City as she floor length tulle Viktor and Rolf dress.
Her blunt bob and structured fringe added charm to her princess-like look.
MET Gala red carpet (2017)
For 2017's MET Gala, Zendaya looked ethereal in a parrot-printed, Dolce & Gabbana gown.
She opted to serve another afrocentric hairstyle on the red carpet, pairing it with bold orange lips.
Pre-Oscar Dinner (2015)
Zendaya slipped into Marchesa white gown for the Pre-Oscar Dinner in 2015.
She paired the bridal-like ensemble with a glittering diamond necklace and sleek bun.
The 2nd Annual Diamond Ball (2015)
The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress slayed in Rossie Assoulin, at the Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation 2nd Annual Diamond Ball in 2015.
Golden Globes (2016)
Zendaya made sure all eyes were on her at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards as she wore a burgundy Marchesa gown with three tiers of gorge ruffles.
She parted her hair in the middle and pushed back into easy waves, to show off her flawless makeup.
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (2021)
Zendaya stunned in a Loewe ensemble at the Women in Film Honours: Trailblazers of the New Normal, held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 6, 2021.