Ben Affleck takes bold decision to completely cut ties with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck has taken a drastic step to completely cut ties with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.
The former couple’s divorce was finalised in January 2025.
A source recently disclosed to Daily Mail that the Batman star is planning to sell his $60 million Beverly Hills mansion to completely end relationship with JLO.
An insider told the media outlet, "Ben and J.Lo dropped the price of the house to $8 million less than he originally paid, but to Ben that's nothing. He just wants to sell it as soon as possible, so he can 'cut the last cord' that connects him to Jennifer."
The tipster added, "He just wants them to find a buyer and he doesn't care if he loses a few more millions. The marriage and divorce cost him millions - what's another two million to him?"
Ben “never really wanted” the mansion as he sees the property as the “final symbol of their marriage.”
"Ben is ready to move on, close this chapter, and focus on the things that really matter. He just wants to live his life – a life that, for the most part, has been lucky. There have been many successes, but with them come some losses,” the source explained.
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's assists distribution after divorce:
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck retained their assets acquired during the marriage.
The American actor kept his stake in his production company, Artists Equity. Meanwhile, the pop musician kept her own major projects from the time they were married, including her album This Is Me... Now