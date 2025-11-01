Royal

Andrew Windsor fears losing treasured items ahead of Royal Lodge move

King Charles's younger brother is set to lose some of his prized possessions after moving out of Royal Lodge

  By Hania Jamil
Andrew Windsor fears losing treasured items ahead of Royal Lodge move
Andrew Windsor fears losing treasured items ahead of Royal Lodge move

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, whose troubles seem to have no end, has come face to face with another setback.

As reported by GB News, royal artefacts that decorate Royal Lodge are expected to be returned to King Charles as Andrew gears up to move out.

Following the removal of Andrew's royal titles, the valuable items are set to be returned to the Royal Collection Trust when he vacates his 30-room Grade II mansion.

The Royal Collection Trust (RCT) manages one of the largest collections in the world that has been carefully curated by British monarchs over the years.

One of the key pieces that is said to be in the mansion is a 19th-century oil painting of Eugénie, Empress of the French and wife of Napoleon III, by Charles Édouard Boutibonne.

There are understood to be many more historic artefacts from the collection lining the walls.

A royal source has said that the paintings and other artefacts will now return to RCT, and the 65-year-old would not make the move to his new home on the King's Sandringham estate with any of the treasured pieces.

The Palace disclosed that Andrew would have his titles removed earlier this week in a bombshell announcement.

In the statement, King Charles office noted, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," who would now be referred to as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

While artwork from the RCT decorates the walls of Royal Lodge, there is also said to be artwork from the Royal Family's private collection; however, sources revealed that it would be "unlikely" that he would be allowed to take such items.

