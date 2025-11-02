King Philippe holds unexpected meeting with top religious leader in Cairo 

King Philippe has officially kicked off his state visit to Egypt with a secret meeting with the top religious leader in Cairo.
On Saturday, November 1, the Belgian Royal Family took to the official Instagram account to release an exclusive glimpse of the King’s meeting with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Mosque before a few moments of its historical opening.
"Ahead of the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo tonight, the King meets with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Mosque, a prominent spiritual and intellectual leader within the Sunni world and icon of interfaith dialogue," the Belgian Royal Palace said.
However, during this business trip, King Philippe was not accompanied by his wife, Queen Mathilde, who was previously beside him during the pious visit to Vatican City earlier this week.
In addition to the 65-year-old Belgian King, several officials in attendance, including Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah, who was joined by Crown Prince Theyazin of Oman and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
This update comes after King Philippe and Queen Mathilde concluded their prestigious state visit on Monday, October 27.
After arriving at the Vatican City, the Royal couple, who tied the knot in 1999, were welcomed by Pope Leo XIV for the crucial talks.