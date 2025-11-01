Andrew Windsor's move to Sandringham instead of Frogmore Cottage explained

After being forced to leave Royal Lodge, where he has been residing since 2008, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's future home is far away from Windsor.
Previously, there were reports that King Charles' brother has demanded to move into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former residence, Frogmore Cottage, while his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, was eyeing Adelaide Cottage, which soon would be vacated by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
On Thursday, October 30, Buckingham Palace announced that the King was formally removing Andrew's "style, titles and honours," and he would now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
The statement further noted that the ex-duke was given "formal notice" to leave Royal Lodge and that Andrew "will move to alternative private accommodation."
It has been revealed that the former Duke of York will move into a property on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, details of which have been kept under wraps.
GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker explained King Charles' decision to keep Andrew away from Windsor, noting, "I think it's very telling that he's being moved to a property on the Sandringham estate, because that's owned privately by the Mountbatten Windsor family, which means no taxpayers are funding the property."
"There's no public money whatsoever tied up in that property," he continued. "It is purely going to be funded by King Charles as the brother of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, so that is effectively as much as King Charles can do in that regard."
As a non-working royal, Andrew's security and living expenses will be covered by the King, as he is not entitled to state-funded police protection.
In addition to removing any burden on the taxpayer, Sandringham is located nearly three hours away from Windsor, placing Andrew far away from the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The couple will be leaving their current home, Adelaide Cottage, in November and moving to Forest Lodge, which is located about a mile from Royal Lodge.